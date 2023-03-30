F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
Fernando Alonso thinks changes made to Formula 1's grid boxes from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix will not do much to help drivers' visibility problems.
In the wake of penalties given out to Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon in the opening two races of the season for starting outside their markers, the FIA has widened the grid boxes in Melbourne.
But despite an extra 20cm of space, plus the trial of a new guidance line to help drivers line up, Alonso is sceptical of them being enough to assist with the difficulties being faced.
In particular, he says that drivers face the double whammy of seeing very little as they line up in position while also having to be totally focused on a separate yellow line that they cannot start in front of.
"It is difficult and we are very concentrated on the yellow line to not go too far forward," he said.
"So, you approach not looking at the box, you are looking on one side of the cockpit. So maybe that's a bit of a distraction."
Asked if the new dimension and sighting line would be a help, Alonso said: "The central line? I don't think so.
"Because, as I said, you approach the box looking sideways, so you're not looking forward. That's the biggest difficulty – but the 20 centimetres will help, I guess.
"There's going to be some circuits, maybe Monaco, or Imola that you start a little bit sideways anyway. Because if not, you crash if you start there straight. So, we'll have to see how we apply the penalties and things like that in those races."
Ocon, who picked up a penalty in the season opener in Bahrain, predicted that there would be further infractions this year because it was so much harder to see
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
"It's because we can't see anything from where we are sitting," explained the Frenchman. "We've worked a lot with my team to try and lower me in the car, to have a lower position.
"We obviously were out of the rules [in Bahrain], so we deserve the penalty. But yeah, there's going to be a lot more cars that are going to be penalised this year, that's for sure."
F1 rookie Logan Sargeant said the difference in visibility between grand prix cars and the F3 and F2 machinery he has raced previously was quite substantial.
"I think just coming from F3 and F2 where you can see everything, and you can see the yellow line, it's really easy to line the car up in the right spot," said the American.
"The first thing I noticed the first time I lined up in a grid box in an F1 car, is you can't see anything. You can't see any of the lines, so you have to take a marker on the wall to your right or left to know how far forward you can pull as well. It is a lot more difficult, and I'm not surprised that there are struggles."
Mercedes driver George Russell believes that it was quite hard for the FIA to hand out sanctions for a rules breach that was quite easy for drivers to make.
"I think it's incredibly tough," he said. "I think a five-second penalty for being laterally out is probably too harsh. We can't see anything when we line up so, yeah, the penalty needs to be reflected on the difficulty."
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Adam Cooper
Related video
Martin Whitaker: From working with Senna to running the Saudi Arabian GP
F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned?
Latest news
Horner shocked by FIA clampdown on "iconic" F1 team pitwall celebrations
Horner shocked by FIA clampdown on "iconic" F1 team pitwall celebrations Horner shocked by FIA clampdown on "iconic" F1 team pitwall celebrations
Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep
Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep Espargaro insists Aprilia “is not good” in Argentina, despite MotoGP practice sweep
Quartararo ‘doesn’t feel normal’ on Yamaha after nightmare Argentina MotoGP practice
Quartararo ‘doesn’t feel normal’ on Yamaha after nightmare Argentina MotoGP practice Quartararo ‘doesn’t feel normal’ on Yamaha after nightmare Argentina MotoGP practice
Explained: What caused F1 GPS problems in Australian GP practice
Explained: What caused F1 GPS problems in Australian GP practice Explained: What caused F1 GPS problems in Australian GP practice
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.