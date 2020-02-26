Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
250 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years

shares
comments
F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 2:07 PM

The Formula One Group made a profit in 2019 for the time in three years, financial results issued by Liberty Media have revealed.

F1's overall income rose from $1827m in 2018 to $2022m last year, and after posting losses of $37m in 2017 and $68m in 2018 the group logged a profit of $17m.

The increased revenue meant that the recent fall in the income paid to the 10 teams has been reversed at a time when discussions over a new Concorde Agreement for 2021 and beyond are still ongoing.

The teams earned $966m between them in 2016, which dropped to $919m in 2017 and then $913m in 2018. In 2019 they shared a pot of $1012m.

F1's improved performance was led by a boost in primary revenue, derived from broadcast fees (38%), sponsorship (15%) and race hosting fees (30%), although the latter element actually performed worse in 2019.

Liberty explained F1's performance in its main areas of business thus: "Broadcast revenue increased in the fourth quarter and full year due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by the impact of weaker foreign exchange rates.

"Advertising and sponsorship revenue was relatively flat in the fourth quarter, and advertising and sponsorship revenue grew in the full year due to revenue from new sponsorship agreements.

"Growth in these revenue streams was partially offset by a decline in race promotion revenue in both the fourth quarter and full year.

"The fourth quarter decline in race promotion revenue was primarily due to the renewal terms of one contract, and the full year decline was driven by the impact of renewal terms of two contracts and weaker prevailing foreign exchange rates."

Liberty said that income grew in its non-primary streams, including digital media.

It noted: "Other F1 revenue increased in the fourth quarter and full year 2019 driven by increases in digital media revenue, higher Paddock Club attendance, increased revenue from other event-based activities and higher sales of equipment, parts and maintenance to F2 and F3 teams."

Liberty also acknowledged that F1's costs rose in 2019. The payments to teams, which are considered the main cost, are related to the overall income levels and "the associated impact on variable elements of team payments."

Other costs rose "due to various technical initiatives, the continued further development and delivery of digital and social media products and platforms, increased costs related to the sale of equipment, parts, maintenance and other services provided to F2 and F3 teams and higher FIA fees."

F1 CEO Chase Carey was bullish regarding future prospects for the company.

"F1 continues to benefit from the investments made in the business over the past few years," he said. "We see this in the strong financial results, viewership, attendance and engagement. 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the sport, which will provide further momentum."

Liberty president and CEO Greg Maffei noted: "F1 produced exceptional financial results, added viewers and grew race attendance."

Alongside the financial numbers Liberty noted that in 2019 aggregate race attendance rose by 2% to 4.2m, social media followers rose 33% to 24.9m, and cumulative TV viewers were up 9% to 1.9bn.

Next article
Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1

Previous article

Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1

Next article

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
75 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
05:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
09:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
09:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
08:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
IndyCar

Foyt positive about 2020 prospects – whenever the season starts…

3
General

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

4
Gaming

Williamson and Walker win NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event

5
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

When the season starts, what will the top-five pecking order be?
F1

When the season starts, what will the top-five pecking order be?

F1 news recap: 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix
F1

F1 news recap: 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix

Steiner: Team disagreement on cancellation “normal”
F1

Steiner: Team disagreement on cancellation “normal”

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation
F1

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation

Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations
F1

Gallery: Best of Senna's podium celebrations

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.