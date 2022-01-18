F1 head of marketing Norman leaves role

Norman was one of the first key executive hires after Liberty Media officially acquired F1 in January 2017.

Her appointment in the top marketing role was announced in June that year and started in August, reporting Sean Bratches, then managing director of commercial operations.

Prior to joining F1 Norman had worked at Honda Motor Europe, where she was communications manager, and Virgin Media, where she was head of advertising and was responsible for sponsorship.

F1’s commercial and marketing department has undergone several changes since Liberty took over, with Bratches stepping down at the start of 2020, and head of digital and licensing Frank Arthofer leaving in January 2021. No replacement for Norman has been named thus far.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid tribute to Norman’s contribution to the progress that the organisation has made in recent years.

“During the past five seasons, under Ellie’s leadership of the marketing team, we have rebranded F1 and modernised its approach to fan engagement, which has led to strong growth in our fanbase across the world,” he said.

“During that time F1 has become a global brand on social media, in digital content and partnership collaborations, has built a robust direct-to-consumer acquisition business though F1 TV subscriptions and premium hospitality lead generation, and created a fan database and customer relationship management programme, to provide a single customer view and focus on the ‘value of a fan.’

“I want to thank Ellie for everything she had done and wish her all the best as she begins the next exciting chapter in her career.”

Norman, who thanked Domenicali and his predecessor Chase Carey for their support, has yet to confirm what her future plans are.

“I have completed what I set out to do at F1, and it’s time for my next challenge,” she said.

“It’s been an honour and great privilege to have been part of the leadership team transforming this world class, unique sport into the modern sports and entertainment company it is today.

“I’ve relished the challenge of building the team and the business from the ground up.”