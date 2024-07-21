All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 21 July. Here's how you can watch the 13th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

McLaren has locked out the front row in Hungary, with Lando Norris taking pole from team-mate Oscar Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Red Bull, ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

The Hungarian ritish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring

  • Date: Sunday, 21 July, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'15.227

209.653
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.022

1'15.249

209.592
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.046

1'15.273

209.525
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.469

1'15.696

208.354
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.627

1'15.854

207.920
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.678

1'15.905

207.780
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.816

1'16.043

207.403
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.017

1'16.244

206.856
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.220

1'16.447

206.307
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.250

1'16.477

206.226
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.090

1'16.317

206.659
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.157

1'16.384

206.477
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.202

1'16.429

206.356
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.316

1'16.543

206.048
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.321

1'16.548

206.035
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+2.659

1'17.886

202.495
17 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+2.741

1'17.968

202.282
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.810

1'18.037

202.104
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.822

1'18.049

202.073
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+2.939

1'18.166

201.770
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren drivers wary of 'Bottas moment' at Budapest Turn 1
Next article Red Bull closes door on Mercedes Verstappen swoop with new Marko commitment

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Hungarian GP results: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2

F1 Hungarian GP results: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP results: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Prime

Discover prime content
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA