F1 Japanese GP: Piastri tops FP2 as wet track curtails running
Oscar Piastri topped second practice at Formula 1's 2024 Japanese Grand Prix, where determined drizzle prevented more than the bare minimum of running and only five drivers set lap times.
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Rain started sporadically falling in the paddock with under an hour to go ahead of FP2's 3pm local time commencement, but this intensified with 15 minutes to go.
It was therefore no shock when no cars headed out as FP2 did get underway, with few drivers even in their cockpits at this stage.
After 12 minutes, Lewis Hamilton did venture out on the mediums, declaring the track "pretty dry", but he was called back into the pits the next time by after Mercedes spotted what Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington called "rain indicators in sector one", which stopped the Briton putting a time on the board.
As Hamilton was heading in, Daniel Ricciardo was out exploring, but with the rain Mercedes had seen getting even heavier, the RB driver was soon back in the pits after a sole tour on the mediums.
A 10-minute absence of action then commenced before Oscar Piastri took his McLaren out on the intermediates – his car sending spray upwards from the track surface, which had not been happening during the earlier excursions of Hamilton and Ricciardo.
Piastri said it was "not really that wet", but he nevertheless was brought back in immediately, just as Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo were also sampling the inters for the first time as the session's second half kicked off.
Only the RB pair stayed out for longer than a single out/in lap, with Tsunoda duly taking his inters to the initial first place benchmark with a 1m42.304s and Ricciardo slotting in behind him 4.1s adrift.
After each had completed a cool-down tour, the RB drivers pushed again and Tsunoda improved to a 1m40.946s, with Ricciardo's second effort closing him to 0.9s off his team-mate's new leading time.
With just a third of the one-hour running remaining the RBs pitted, but still few others were willing to join the fray – the consensus that the conditions were really too dry for the inters but too wet for slicks.
Zhou and Bottas at least reappeared on the inters, but again only for single out/in laps aboard their Saubers.
Another lull in action that lasted nearly 10 minutes then occurred, before Zhou again headed out in the inters, yet again for just single tours.
As the final 10 minutes of the session began, Alex Albon and the Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg emerged on the slicks, but only Hulkenberg attempted a flying lap.
Yet he abandoned that and so it was left to Piastri, who had also come out late on the slicks, to break the RB lock at the top of the times.
With purple sectors in the final two-thirds of his first flier of FP2, Piastri did indeed sneak ahead on a 1m39.105s.
Although there was just a minute to go by this stage, a gaggle of drivers had also moved to sample the softs – including Hamilton, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the two Saubers, while the RBs reemerged to do final inters tours.
Shortly after Piastri produced a third successive fastest lap to finally head the session on a 1m34.725s, Hamilton's sole slicks effort came in 0.501s down, while Leclerc posted FP2's third-best time 4.035s off the pace.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
1'34.725
|220.693
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.501
1'35.226
|0.501
|219.532
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+4.035
1'38.760
|3.534
|211.676
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|8
|
+6.221
1'40.946
|2.186
|207.092
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+7.188
1'41.913
|0.967
|205.127
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+10.252
1'44.977
|3.064
|199.140
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+17.854
1'52.579
|7.602
|185.693
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
+24.388
1'59.113
|6.534
|175.507
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+55.747
2'30.472
|31.359
|138.930
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
|14
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|0
|
|17
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|20
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 live: Follow final Japanese GP practice as it happens
Christian Eckes rallies late for NASCAR Truck win at Martinsville
Toto Wolff explains reasons behind Japan F1 U-turn decision
Austin Hill to run partial Cup schedule for RCR this year
Prime
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments