F1 Las Vegas GP: FP1 cancelled as manhole cover comes loose
The opening Formula 1 free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been called off after 20 minutes, having been red-flagged for a Carlos Sainz stoppage.
Related video
Latest news
MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar
MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar
Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024
Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024 Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
Las Vegas GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Las Vegas GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Las Vegas GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.