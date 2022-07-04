Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives Next / Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car
Formula 1 News

F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams

Legends of the sport including four Formula 1 world champions gathered in London on Monday to pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams, who died in November.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams
Listen to this article

The Memorial Mass of Thanksgiving at Westminster Cathedral was timed for the day after the British GP in order allow as many F1 regulars as possible to be present.

Over 600 people attended the service, with many past Williams F1 drivers among the well-known names in attendance, including Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button, Valtteri Bottas, Nick Heidfeld, Martin Brundle, Antonio Pizzonia and Jonathan Palmer. Other notable drivers present included Mika Hakkinen.

The F1 organisation was represented by Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn, the latter having started his career in the sport with the Wolf-Williams team in 1976.

Current and past team bosses present included Ron Dennis, Eddie Jordan, David Richards, Christian Horner, Andreas Seidl, Otmar Szafnauer and Jost Capito.

There were also dozens of current and former Williams team members in the congregation from all areas of the organisation, led by Sir Patrick Head and Adrian Newey.

Sir Frank Williams memorial service

Sir Frank Williams memorial service

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Head read a eulogy, noting at the start that “Frank would have hated a eulogy” and insisting that he had instead written an appreciation.

He recalled that he had left motor racing in order to build a boat when Williams got in touch with him in 1976. He drove a £40 Renault 4 to their first meeting at a London hotel, where he was offered a job that he subsequently accepted, and which led to a partnership that spanned four decades.

Head recalled that Williams “was like Tigger for those who have read Winnie the Pooh – full of energy but not always well-directed,” adding that, “his energy was infectious and enthused the whole team.”

Head concluded by saying “wherever your spirit is I hope you still hear the sound of racing engines at the limit.”

Frank’s brother-in-law Jamie Berry also read a eulogy on behalf of the Williams family, stressing how important his late sister Ginny was both in helping to build the team and in the aftermath of the 1986 road accident that left Frank paralysed.

Sir Frank Williams memorial service

Sir Frank Williams memorial service

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Ron Dennis gave a reading, while journalist and former Williams team member Peter Windsor read To Autumn by John Keats, one of Frank’s favourite poems.

Following the service guests gathered at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, where Clay Regazzoni’s FW07, which scored the team’s first F1 win at Silverstone in 1979, took pride of place.

Read Also:
shares
comments
No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Previous article

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Next article

Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car

Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP British GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite F1 points
Formula 1

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite F1 points

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
15 h
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.