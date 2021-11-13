Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement Next / Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP

By:

The Formula 1 race stewards in Brazil have adjourned the hearing over the technical breach by Mercedes on Lewis Hamilton’s car until the morning, awaiting further evidence.

Hamilton topped qualifying at Interlagos on Friday afternoon, beating title rival Max Verstappen by four-tenths of a second at the end of Q3.

But FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer found in his post-session checks that the DRS (drag reduction system) on Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 car was not in compliance with the rules.

The gap between the two rear wing planes when DRS is open must not exceed 85mm per the FIA’s technical regulations, but the DRS on Hamilton’s Mercedes was found to go beyond this limit.

This put Hamilton at risk of being excluded from qualifying, with Mercedes being summoned for a hearing beginning at 7:15pm.

A lengthy wait followed before confirmation arrived just before 10pm in Sao Paulo that there would be no decision on Friday night.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed the hearing had been adjourned by the stewards “as they await further evidence that will not be available until the morning”.

This was followed by a bulletin from the stewards asking Bauer “to supervise the removal of the rear wing assembly of Car 44, and to impound this part under seal.”

It added: “Further, the Technical Delegate is to supervise the transition of Car 44 into overnight conditions, permitting only those actions needed to store the car."

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, is interviewed in Parc Ferme

Pole man Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, is interviewed in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

A video emerged on social media showing the DRS test being conducted on Hamilton’s rear wing as officials check to see if the flap opens beyond the permitted 85mm margin.

A fan video from the grandstands also appeared to show Hamilton’s title rival, Max Verstappen, looking and briefly touching Hamilton’s rear wing after parking his car up at the end of qualifying.

The FIA confirmed during the wait that scrutineering had been completed on the rest of the field and found no other rule breaches, amid intrigue from fans about Verstappen’s rear wing during qualifying.

Should the stewards opt to exclude Hamilton’s car from qualifying, he would start Saturday’s sprint race from the rear of the field.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Previous article

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Next article

Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident

Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths" Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths"

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

Latest news

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
12 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.