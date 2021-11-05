Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Vettel: Red Bull shouldn't use 'bad' F1 team orders on Perez Next / Norris: McLaren F1 fight with Ferrari getting 'tense'
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical photos from the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Mercedes W12 nose and front wing detail
Mercedes W12 nose and front wing detail
1/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A rare glimpse of the underside of the Mercedes W12’s front wing and nose assembly as it’s carried through the garage.
Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail
Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail
2/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector on the Mercedes W12.
Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail
Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail
3/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The incredibly detailed floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12. Note how the floor is upturned towards the rear to help turn the airflow in combination with the winglets mounted on the top of the floor.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
4/27

Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison, we have a similar shot of the Red Bull RB16B which also has a complex array of aerodynamic features on the floor to help turn the airflow ahead of the rear tyre.
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
5/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the AlphaTauri mechanics carrying the rear wing into the garage. Note the size of the DRS actuator pod.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
6/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A detailed shot of the Ferrari SF21 rear end. Note the strakes at the lower end of the rear wing, plus the vortex generators in the central section of the diffuser.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front detail
7/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A great shot of the Alfa Romeo C41 as it is prepared for action ahead of the weekend, with several details exposed due to the vanity panel and nose not being attached.
Mercedes W12 front wing detail
Mercedes W12 front wing detail
8/27

Photo by: Uncredited

This angle shows off the pair of strakes mounted on the underside of the Mercedes W12’s front wing.
Mercedes W12 nose detail
Mercedes W12 nose detail
9/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the nose tip on the Mercedes W12 shows us the two small inlets used to collect air that helps to keep the driver cool.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
10/27

Photo by: Uncredited

Some of the inboard suspension elements are exposed in this shot of the Mercedes W12 due to the nose and vanity panel not being present. However, the carbon cover in the centre does prohibit us from seeing the heave element.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
11/27

Photo by: Uncredited

It’s a high-downforce setup being deployed by Mercedes at the rear of the car.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
12/27

Photo by: Uncredited

This shot of the Red Bull RB16B, taken with the sidepod bodywork removed, gives us an idea of how much is packed into the region and how much pipework is used to help guide the airflow where the designers desire.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail
13/27

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull will use a different brake duct inlet scoop configuration this weekend in order that the proportion of airflow required for cooling versus that used for aerodynamic benefit is altered. The crossover channel currently leaves the brake disc exposed on the left-hand side of the car too, but this might be covered once the team assesses their setup options.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
14/27

Photo by: Uncredited

We’re treated to a view of the Red Bull RB16B’s inboard front suspension in this shot, owing to the vanity panel being removed.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
15/27

Photo by: Uncredited

Another shot of the Red Bull RB16B’s front end, but this time without the nose attached enables us to see the full span lower forward leg of the lower wishbone, which intersects the chassis.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
16/27

Photo by: Uncredited

A high downforce rear wing configuration for Red Bull in Mexico, albeit with it unlikely to need the support of a T-Wing like some of its rivals.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and engineer
17/27

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes, for example, has its maximum downforce arrangement, along with its double T-Wing.
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
18/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The RB16B’s rear suspension and brake assembly without the covers on is a sight to behold. Not only do we get to see the hollowed out upright that allows airflow to migrate through it, we also get a rare sight of the lower suspension and driveshaft elements without their complete aerodynamic fairings.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
19/27

Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, here we can see the aerodynamic fairings wrapped around the suspension and driveshaft as the car is pushed to scrutineering.
McLaren MCL35M front wing detail
McLaren MCL35M front wing detail
20/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL35M’s front wing, which as you’ll note has the strakes mounted beneath the wing and placed forward toward the leading edge of the mainplane.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail
21/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The Red Bull RB16B’s front brake assembly without the drum attached shows us some of the detail within.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
22/27

Photo by: Uncredited

More of the Red Bull RB16B in a state of undress, with the saddle mounted cooler atop the power unit exposed. The inboard end of the lower suspension and driveshaft are visible without their fairings complete too.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
23/27

Photo by: Uncredited

Having already seen what’s located beneath the bodywork on the left-hand side of the RB16B, here’s a shot of the right-hand side in order that you can see how they’re arranged differently.
McLaren MCL35M front detail
McLaren MCL35M front detail
24/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL35M with the vanity cover removed gives us a view of some of the inboard front suspension elements.
McLaren MCL35M rear detail
McLaren MCL35M rear detail
25/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL35M has been set up with a high downforce rear wing and double T-Wing arrangement to help it deal with the demands of the circuit.
Ferrari SF21 brake duct detail
Ferrari SF21 brake duct detail
26/27

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The maximum size rear cooling outlet appears to have been chosen by Ferrari to help reject the heat generated within the SF21 during the race weekend.
McLaren MCL35M brake drum detail
McLaren MCL35M brake drum detail
27/27

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL35M’s front brake assembly without the drum attached. Note how the pipework feeds into the collar that surrounds the brake caliper in order to keep it at the right temperature.
Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Red Bull shouldn't use 'bad' F1 team orders on Perez
Previous article

Vettel: Red Bull shouldn't use 'bad' F1 team orders on Perez
Next article

Norris: McLaren F1 fight with Ferrari getting 'tense'

Norris: McLaren F1 fight with Ferrari getting 'tense'
Load comments
More from
Giorgio Piola
US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane United States GP
Formula 1

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push Turkish GP
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.