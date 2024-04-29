F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

When is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on 5 May at 4pm ET at the Miami International Autodrome, and it’s the first of F1’s three trips to America. This is also the second sprint weekend of the season, the first time this format has been run in Miami.

The single practice session occurs at Friday lunchtime, and sprint qualifying is in the afternoon. The sprint takes place on Saturday at midday, ahead of qualifying for the grand prix at 4pm on Saturday.

The race is broadcast on ABC at 3:55pm ET, with buildup starting on ESPN from 2:30pm ET.

Miami GP F1 schedule

Friday 3 May

Session Time Practice 1 12:30pm-1:30pm ET Sprint Qualifying 4:30pm-5:14pm ET

Saturday 4 May

Session Time Sprint 12.00pm-1:00pm ET Qualifying 4:00pm-5:00pm ET

Sunday 5 May

Session Time Race 4:00pm ET

Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Miami GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 3 May

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1 12:25pm ET ESPN2 Sprint Qualifying 4:25pm ET ESPN2

Saturday 4 May

Session/show Time Channel Sprint 11:55am ET ESPN Ted’s sprint Notebook 1:30pm ET ESPN3 Qualifying 3:55pm ET ESPN Ted’s qualifying Notebook 6:00pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 5 May

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday 2:30pm ET ESPN Grand Prix Sunday (part II) 3:30pm ET ABC Race 3:55pm ET ABC Checkered Flag 6:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook 7:00pm ET ESPN3 Race re-air 9:00pm ET ESPNews

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What happened in last year's Miami GP?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race from ninth on the grid, after making a mistake in the final part of qualifying, which was ended prematurely by Charles Leclerc crashing his Ferrari.

Polewinner Sergio Perez led the majority of the race in the other Red Bull, but Verstappen used a tyre strategy advantage to pass his team-mate with 10 laps remaining to win by over 5s.

Fernando Alonso was a distant third for Aston Martin.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).