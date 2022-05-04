Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Miami GP: Check out F1’s new track – and its fake marina

Miami International Autodrome hosts the first event of a 10-year deal to run Formula 1’s second annual race in the United States this weekend.

Charles Bradley
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
A view of the track
A view of the track
1/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track with cable cars above
A view of the track with cable cars above
2/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
3/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
4/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Miami GP track signage
Miami GP track signage
5/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A boat on the fake Marina
A boat on the fake Marina
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
7/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
8/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The flags of the United States of America, the FIA, Formula One fly at the circuit
The flags of the United States of America, the FIA, Formula One fly at the circuit
9/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the circuit
A view of the circuit
10/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
11/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
12/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A policeman with motorcycles
A policeman with motorcycles
13/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Cable cars over the track
Cable cars over the track
14/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
15/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
16/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
18/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
19/20

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A view of the track
A view of the track
20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Here are scenes from the track and the surrounding area as the F1 circus descends on Miami for the first time – including that fake marina of yachts that everyone is talking about.

Drivers have been positive about the track’s layout during their simulator preparations.

“I've tried it and I must say it looks pretty awesome,” said AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly when asked by Motorsport.com. “I really liked the layout. Quite a lot of high-speed content, quite challenging, unusual type of corners, extremely long corners, very long straights.

“I think we should have some pretty good American entertainment, good entertainment the whole weekend, so very excited about it, and the location is unique. So very hyped about the weekend.”

Red Bull's Sergio Perez cautioned that the end of the lap is quite tight, with a series of slow corners from Turns 11-16 that lead onto the back straight. 

"I think it's a good circuit,” said the Mexican. “I think it has a little bit of a twisty area that is quite difficult to get right, and the visibility can be difficult.

“But I think racing can be good with all those long straights. I just hope the asphalt can be good, and we can have good racing, because when we come to new circuits we find some good surprises."

Yuki Tsunoda also referenced the last part of the lap as providing an extra challenge.

“It's really different, especially in sector three, it's such tight corners,” said the Japanese driver.

“If a safety car happens, I guess it's going to be like a real traffic jam there, because it's super tight, even on like a hot lap, it’s still quite slow corners.

“So it's going to be interesting to see, but like Checo says, hopefully overtaking will be key for that track.”

Having run in the Alfa Romeo sim in Hinwil, Valtteri Bottas also believes that the track should be good for racing.

“Actually it was nice to see that it seems to be a really good track for overtaking,” said the Finn. “I think the way the track has been planned, I think, from my side, it looks positive. It should be good racing. Pretty long straights and a couple of really good overtaking opportunities.

“So let's see how it is done in real life, but to me on paper, it looks good. And I'm sure as an event it’s going to be pretty amazing.”

