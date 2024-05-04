All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP
Qualifying report

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to take pole position for Formula 1’s 2024 Miami Grand Prix, with both drivers failing to set their best times on their final qualifying laps.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives his Pirelli Pole Position Award from Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen posted a 1m27.241s to lead Leclerc by 0.141 seconds on the first runs in Q3, where they were trailed by Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari.

On the final runs, although Verstappen set the session’s fastest time in the first sector, the leading trio could not better their previous best times – Leclerc in particular having a wild time on this final flier.

Sergio Perez did find time on his final Q3 go to jump to fourth, while Lando Norris took fifth having run mediums on his first Q3 effort.

This pair improving shuffled Oscar Piastri down to sixth on the second Q3 runs, while Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took seventh and eighth.

Both Mercedes drivers had to run mediums for the last Q3 laps after running out of new softs, but only Hamilton went quicker with the yellow-walled rubber.

Behind, Nico Hulkenberg was ninth and Yuki Tsunoda took 10th, with the other notable incident in Q3 being Sainz getting cleared of impeding Hulkenberg at Turn 17 late on.

In Q2, Russell’s last-gasp improvement knocked out Lance Stroll, who was joined by Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon – both French drivers failing to set personal best times on their final runs in the middle segment.

Behind, Alex Albon’s late personal best pushed Fernando Alonso down to 15th in the other Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In Q1, Alonso squeaked in through 0.01s ahead of Valtteri Bottas in 15th and 16th, with home hero Logan Sargeant eliminated in 17th behind Bottas.

Sprint qualifying and race star Daniel Ricciardo was also knocked out in 18th, complaining of lacking rear grip, with Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu 19th and 20th.

Magnussen lost time with traffic at the final corner on his last Q1 lap, while Zhou faces a post-session stewards’ investigation for pushing in front of Ricciardo when before the pitlane opened for the first segment and for crossing the pit exit line late in Q1.

Several drivers will be investigated for going too slowly on outlaps, but will be expected to avoid grid penalties as is now typical for such incidents, while Ricciardo’s post-Chinese GP penalty for overtaking under the safety car means he will start Sunday’s race from last place.

United States Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.241

223.326
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.141

1'27.382

222.965
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.214

1'27.455

222.779
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.219

1'27.460

222.766
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.353

1'27.594

222.426
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.434

1'27.675

222.220
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.826

1'28.067

221.231
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.866

1'28.107

221.131
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.905

1'28.146

221.033
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.951

1'28.192

220.917
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.981

1'28.222

220.842
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.083

1'28.324

220.587
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.130

1'28.371

220.470
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.172

1'28.413

220.365
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.186

1'28.427

220.330
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.222

1'28.463

220.241
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.246

1'28.487

220.181
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.376

1'28.617

219.858
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.378

1'28.619

219.853
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.583

1'28.824

219.346
