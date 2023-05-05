Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Next / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

Max Verstappen was fastest in Formula 1's second Miami Grand Prix practice session, which was interrupted towards the end after Charles Leclerc's Turn 7 crash.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Ferraris were the first to break into the 1m31s at the opening of the session, Carlos Sainz posting a 1m31.787s before he was shaded by Leclerc by three tenths in the initial runs.

This was still well over a second slower than George Russell's benchmark from FP1, although Perez eventually brought the pace closer with his 1m30.757s, but this was eclipsed by Verstappen's 1m30.146s.

Sainz posted a 1m30.128s, three thousandths of a second shy of Russell's 1m30.125s from FP1, but Leclerc then broke the 90-second barrier with a 1m29.497s to vault to the top of the timing boards.

Verstappen got closer to the Monegasque, falling just a tenth shy on his next effort as he struggled with his headrest catching on his helmet, but another tilt pushed him to the top with a 1m29.380s.

That initial flurry of runs was primarily conducted on the medium tyre, and the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri raised the stakes on their opening laps on the soft rubber.

Norris punched in a 1m28.741s, which withstood a siege as the headline time for a fair portion of the soft-tyre runs, as Piastri was six tenths shy on his first effort.

Fernando Alonso and Sainz then took turns in the runner-up spot, but Norris was able to continue to defend top spot - particularly as a Leclerc lock-up denied him a chance to capitalise on a purple middle sector and wrest control of the session from Norris.

Verstappen then ended Norris' run at the top with a 1m28.255s, logging the best sector two time, although Sainz came close to dispatching his former Toro Rosso team-mate - missing out by 0.06s.

The Dutchman raised the bar and clocked in a 1m27.930s, sitting on top as the session progressed into the long-run phases for the last 20 minutes of the session.

To the frustration of the engineers tasked with poring over the data, the long runs were interrupted 10 minutes from the end when Leclerc smeared his Ferrari into the wall at Turn 7, tattooing the track surface with skid marks as the rear wheels locked.

This precipitated a five-minute delay as Leclerc's car was rescued, although the session ultimately resumed for a last-gasp attempt to collect long-run data.

Leclerc, who was handed a new gearbox prior to the session, ultimately remained third fastest behind Verstappen and Sainz. Baku winner Perez placed fourth, almost half a second behind his Red Bull team-mate at the close of the session.

Alonso was up to fifth having overcome Norris' rapid first attempt on the soft tyres, as the Briton landed sixth fastest as McLaren's Baku update package appeared to pay further dividends in Miami.

Lewis Hamilton overcame a number of wide moments at the fiddly Turn 14-15 chicane to finish seventh overall, just under a tenth faster than Lance Stroll, as Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon completed the top 10.

After a spin at Turn 14 that progressed into narrowly missing the wall, Kevin Magnussen largely kept his car out of the wall to finish 12th fastest, a smidgen behind Pierre Gasly.

FP1 leader Russell was only 15th fastest after coming across traffic on his hot lap on softs, and complained of the car "three-wheeling" through Turn 2 as he struggled for pace.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 23 1'27.930
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 26 1'28.315 0.385
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 20 1'28.398 0.468
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 24 1'28.419 0.489
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 25 1'28.660 0.730
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 24 1'28.741 0.811
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 23 1'28.858 0.928
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'28.930 1.000
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 25 1'28.937 1.007
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 26 1'29.046 1.116
11 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 22 1'29.098 1.168
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 22 1'29.171 1.241
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 27 1'29.181 1.251
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 26 1'29.189 1.259
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 21 1'29.216 1.286
16 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 24 1'29.339 1.409
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 22 1'29.393 1.463
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 25 1'29.613 1.683
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 25 1'29.928 1.998
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 27 1'30.038 2.108
View full results
shares
comments

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Formula 1
Miami GP

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe