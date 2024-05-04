All Series
USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen wins sprint from Leclerc; Hamilton penalised

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc in the sprint race for Formula 1's 2024 Miami Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton's various battles provided the most entertainment.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

At the start, Leclerc appeared to gain well against Verstappen before the polesitter swung left and made sure of the lead into Turn 1, where Leclerc saw off Sergio Perez's attentions and that allowed Daniel Ricciardo to slip ahead into third as they raced away.

Lando Norris never got that far as he was taken out on Turn 1's outside line – the McLaren an innocent victim of a chain of events involving Hamilton braking very late on the inside and hitting Fernando Alonso, who was also close to Lance Stroll and they collided, which put the lead Aston into Norris.

As the McLaren was left stranded on the inside – with Stroll later retiring in the pits the next time by – the safety car was called and the race was neutralised until the start of lap four of 19.

Verstappen aced the restart and immediately pulled out of DRS threat to Leclerc for when the system was finally activated for the first time on lap 5, during which Perez easily got back by Ricciardo with a DRS run down the meandering back straight.

Perez could not then get quickly after Leclerc, who stuck close to Verstappen as they lapped in the low 1m31s bracket no one else could reach.

By the halfway stage, Verstappen led Leclerc by 2.2s, with Perez finally starting to edge closer back towards Leclerc as Ricciardo held off Carlos Sainz behind the second Ferrari.

Verstappen then reported his car balance and degradation were "terrible" with "zero rear grip, like quali", at which point on lap 10 Leclerc closed back in on the lead to bring the lead back under two seconds.

The gap then rather yo-yoed between the two, but Verstappen eventually pulled away to win by 3.3s, with Perez eating into Leclerc's advantage through the race's final third to finish 1.7s further behind in third.

Ricciardo held off Sainz's race-long attentions in fourth and fifth, with Oscar Piastri also less than a second back in their three-car train adrift of the leaders.

Nico Hulkenberg took seventh for Haas ahead of Hamilton, who had the most dramatic race following the Turn 1 close for which the stewards apportioned no blame – most of his action involving Kevin Magnussen in the other Haas.

Hamilton was handed a post-race 20-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane during the early safety car period, which dropped him to 16th in the final results.

Hamilton struggled to get by Magnussen when DRS was activated, complaining about a lack of top speed in his Mercedes.

On lap eight, Magnussen cut the chicane ahead of Hamilton, while three laps later they collided through the long Turn 12 right-hander after the back straight, where Magnussen had been coming back from leaving the track.

On lap 14, Hamilton attacked Magnussen on the outside run to Turn 11 but Magnussen braked so late on the inside they both went off and Yuki Tsunoda nipped ahead of the Mercedes.

Magnussen, who by this time had been handed a 10-second penalty for cutting the chicane, then let Tsunoda and Hamilton by before he was handed three more penalties for the other incidents involving Hamilton, who repassed Tsunoda's RB on the final lap.

These included a five-second time addition for track limits abuse, which meant the Dane finished last in the standings, behind Alonso, who had dropped to the rear of the field following the Turn 1 contact and later fought Esteban Ocon's Alpine before the Aston Martin made a late pitstop.

Ocon ended up 15th having served a 10s stop-go penalty during the safety car for hitting Leclerc on the laps to the grip and breaking his own front wing.

Hamilton's post-race penalty was given for speeding in the pitlane, which occurred on one of the occasions the whole field twice touring through the pits behind the safety car as the lap one crash debris and Norris's McLaren were cleared away.

Norris faces an investigation now the sprint has concluded for walking across the track back to the pits following the early accident.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 19

-

2 8 Red Bull Red Bull
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 19

+3.371

3.371

3.371 2 7 Ferrari Ferrari
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 19

+5.095

5.095

1.724 2 6 Red Bull Red Bull
4 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 19

+14.971

14.971

9.876 2 5 RB Red Bull
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 19

+15.222

15.222

0.251 2 4 Ferrari Ferrari
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 19

+15.750

15.750

0.528 2 3 McLaren Mercedes
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 19

+22.054

22.054

6.304 2 2 Haas Ferrari
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 19

+29.816

29.816

7.762 2 RB Red Bull
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 19

+31.880

31.880

2.064 2 Alpine Renault
10 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 19

+34.355

34.355

2.475 2 Williams Mercedes
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 19

+35.078

35.078

0.723 2 Sauber Ferrari
12 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 19

+35.755

35.755

0.677 2 Mercedes Mercedes
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 19

+36.086

36.086

0.331 2 Williams Mercedes
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 19

+36.892

36.892

0.806 2 Sauber Ferrari
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 19

+37.740

37.740

0.848 2 Alpine Renault
16 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 19

+49.347

49.347

11.607 2 1 Mercedes Mercedes
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 19

+59.409

59.409

10.062 3 Aston Martin Mercedes
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 19

+1'06.303

1'06.303

6.894 2 Haas Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 1

18 laps

1 Collision Aston Martin Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 0

Collision McLaren Mercedes
View full results

 

Join the conversation

Join the conversation

comments
Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
USA