F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Monaco Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 28 May at 09.00am ET on the streets of Monte Carlo.
There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.
What happened in last year’s Monaco Grand Prix?
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the race, after pole-winner Charles Leclerc led until a strategy error from his Ferrari cost him victory. The race start was delayed by rain and a power failure with the start lights.
Perez inherited the race win, ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Perez had started ahead of Verstappen despite crashing in Q3 in qualifying and being hit by Sainz.
Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Monaco GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 26 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
7:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Practice 2:
|
10.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show:
|
12:15pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 27 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
6:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
9:55am ET
|
ESPN
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 28 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
7:30am ET
|
ABC
|
Race:
|
9.00am ET
|
ABC
|
Checkered Flag:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Honda confident it can match F1 rivals in 2026 despite hiatus
