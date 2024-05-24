F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has a higher downforce rear wing configuration in Monaco, with a flat leading edge on the mainplane that leads into a tightly wound transition with the endplate.

The upper flap also takes up more of the allowable box region and has a V-shaped notch and a Gurney flap on the trailing edge. Meanwhile, the tip section is more heavily cranked to match the angle of attack conditions being utilised with the upper flap.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the front brake details of the VCARB01 without the covers, pipework and fairings in place, allows us to see the drill pattern on the brake disc, which forms a chevron to enable more holes across the disc's span.

Kick Sauber C44 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the semi-detached flap and endplate juncture on the Sauber C44's front wing. Also note the kick shape at the base of the endplate, which is used as part of the outwash scheme being generated.

The McLaren MCL38, with a special Senna themed livery Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The McLaren MCL38 with its Senna-themed livery has also been set up with a large louvred cooling panel on the engine cover.

The McLaren MCL38, with a special Senna themed livery Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Supplementing the large louvred cooling panels on the side of the engine cover, McLaren continues to employ its opening on the cover's spine.

The McLaren MCL38, with a special Senna themed livery Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A close-up of McLaren's higher downforce rear wing, with a straighter profiled mainplane, results in a more abrupt corner radius where it meets with the endplate.

Meanwhile, the semi-detached tip section has been rolled over more at its extremities to match the mainplane and endplate juncture ahead of it and is more steeply angled to match the upper flap's angle of attack.

The McLaren MCL38, with a special Senna themed livery Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the McLaren MCL38 shows how the waterslide geometry for the sidepods now starts much further back on the bodywork.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the layout of the coolers beneath the RB20's engine cover, with the side saddle coolers fed by the inlets beside the halo, whilst the heat is rejected from the louvred panel on the side of the engine cover.

Ferrari SF-24- rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari's new high-downforce rear wing has a flatter profile than its predecessor that followed the spoon-shaped convention that most of this era of wings possess.

A tight radius is therefore required where it meets with the endplate, whilst the semi-detached flap arrangement introduced in Imola has been carried over.

The winglets mounted on the side of the mounting pillar have also been revisited, as the team looks to increase downforce as much as possible around Monaco.

Kick Sauber C44 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As you'd expect, Sauber also has a high-downforce rear wing for Monaco, which shares all the hallmarks of this style of wing, including a straight-edged mainplane, with both it and the upper flap taking up more of the allowable box region than usual.

However, there's also a switch being made in terms of the pylon arrangement, with the team favouring a single pylon, rather than the two usually employed.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the covers of the Mercedes W15 at their cooling and power unit ancillaries layout but also note the recent change to a more aggressively cambered and straked edge wing.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

A side view of the new, higher downforce rear wing on the McLaren MCL38 shows how the tip section curves back upon itself.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The rearward three-quarter view offers us another angle of the new rear wing but more importantly introduces us to the highly loaded beam wing variant that McLaren will employ in Monaco too. Meanwhile, we're also privy to the larger rear brake duct outlet in McLaren's arsenal.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

A rear shot of Ferrari's high-downforce rear wing arrangement which is paired with a previously used beam wing arrangement, albeit on the higher end of the downforce spectrum.

Also, note the re-inclusion of the pylon winglets that the team had previously introduced. The Scuderia has also opened up an additional louvre in its engine cover cooling arrangement.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

An overview of the Mercedes W15's sidepod and engine cover bodywork, along with the floor's edge wing which was updated in Miami to include more strakes and be more heavily cambered.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Mercedes' new high-downforce rear wing arrangement features a much deeper lying mainplane, with an upturned cricket bat-style leading edge in the central portion.

Both the mainplane and upper flap take up more real estate within the allowable box region, while the new tip section design introduced for Imola is also retained.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Mercedes has also retained the bi-plane style beam wing arrangement for Monaco but has cranked on more camber to increase the performance yield around the Principality.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

A side view of Red Bull's high-downforce rear wing, while also noting how the team are being mindful of cooling, as the side-mounted engine cover louvre panel returns.

Sauber C44 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

A side view of Sauber's new high downforce rear wing arrangement for Monaco with the tip section connected on the mainplane periphery but not semi-detached to expose the lower tip like many of its rivals.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The VCARB01 for comparison with their 'full box' rear wing configuration and exposed lower tip section as their bracket is disconnected from it.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

This rearward shot of the VCARB01 gives us a great view of their very angular beam wing arrangement, albeit with the upper of the two elements still wrapping around the underside of the exhaust outlet.

Williams FW46 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Williams has opted to pair their high downforce rear wing with a bi-plane style beam wing arrangement, albeit with the lowermost and rearmost element taking up a considerable portion of the allowable box region.

Alpine A524 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Alpine has a more highly loaded front wing arrangement to help balance against its choices at the rear of the A524.

Alpine A524 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Alpine has reconfigured its halo fairings, with an enlarged and triangular-shaped vane mounted on top of the rear leg, while it has a winglet mounted on the side of the leg ahead of that.

Aston Martin AMR24 technical detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Aston Martin has returned to its original version of their semi-detached flap tip section for Monaco, the race it debuted at last season, with the bracket angled but not exposing the lower edge of the tip section.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, is recovered from the pit lane Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The new, full-span, more conventional front wing introduced by Mercedes in Monaco to help increase front load. The flap distribution has also been altered at the outboard section, with the flap and endplate juncture altered as a consequence.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

For comparison, the regular specification front wing on Lewis Hamilton's car with a very slender inboard upper element, whilst the second element has much less chord in the outer section.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has an asymmetric engine cover cooling set-up for Monaco, at least for FP1, with the main outlet and one louvre on the right-hand side of the car and the main outlet and two louvres on the left-hand side of the car.

Williams FW46 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams high-downforce rear wing features a mainplane and top flap arrangement that takes up much more of the allowable box region, with a flatter, upturned leading edge employed on the mainplane.