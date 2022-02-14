Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 to launch new simulation experience centres

Formula 1 fans will have access to a new start-of-the-art simulation experience later this year as part of a deal to create entertainment hubs around the world.

Formula 1 to launch new simulation experience centres
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Bringing together racing in a social environment, the plan is to open a range of new leisure complexes that feature high-tech simulators that will cater for friends, family and corporate events.

The centres will host up to 60 simulators and guests will have the chance to choose from a variety of racing modes that cater for all skill levels.

The simulators will run on a bespoke update of rFactor2 and will feature the latest laser-scanned tracks, cars and physics models.

Development work on the software is currently underway at the game’s Studio 397 headquarters, with the company being part of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM).

With an official licence deal for the venues in place with F1, the first centre is expected to open at the One New Change centre in London at the end of this year.

It is hoped that the race centres will expand to feature in up to 30 cities around the world in the long-term including in the UK, the USA, western Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Ben Pincus, director of commercial partnerships in F1 said: “We’re thrilled to partner with best-in-class operators on this global opportunity, which will create an incredible entertainment experience for a worldwide audience, and a go-to hospitality venue for Formula 1 fans and non-fans alike.

“The racing simulators will bring to life the experience of driving a Formula 1 car in a high-octane, stylish and fun environment, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy and get closer to the world of F1.”

The plan has been put together by Adam Breeden, who has made a success of similar sport-themed leisure experiences including Puttshack, Flight Club, Bounce, All Star Lanes and Hijingo.

He has created the Kindred Spirits company to run the project, which is being backed by investor Imbiba, and F1 itself.

Speaking about the deal, Breeden explained: “When people come to one of our venues, we have to wow them, and this new concept is going to take people’s breath away.

“With our knowledge of creating best-in-class concepts and operations, and the strength of the F1 brand, we are going to break barriers in competitive socialising, marrying cutting edge technology, a premium F&B offering, and a visually stimulating setting, with the unrivalled glamour and excitement of F1, to create an unforgettable, adrenaline-fuelled experience.”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games, said that the gaming experience would be as real to life of F1 as possible.

“We’re honoured to work with Kindred Concepts and Formula 1 to help successfully launch this cutting-edge gaming experience,” he said. “Motorsport Games prides itself on the authenticity and realism brought to each of our games and the simulators at this venue will be no different.

“We look forward to each guest getting a true to life feel of driving a Formula 1 car in these state-of-the-art simulators in this unique setting.”

