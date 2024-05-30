All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

F1 not interested in divide-and-conquer tactics for next Concorde Agreement

Formula 1 chiefs insist there will be no repeat of Bernie Ecclestone’s ‘divide-and-conquer’ tactics with the teams in a bid to nail down the next Concorde Agreement.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Formula 1 in Depth event with Greg Maffei, CEO of the Liberty Media

Grand Prix racing's key stakeholders have begun discussions to frame the next Concorde Agreement, the document by which F1 is run, that is set to cover the period 2026 to 2030.

History has shown that the Concorde discussions are often extremely fraught, as teams vie for greater commercial rights income from the promoter as well as over other teams.

When Ecclestone was F1 supremo he often pitched teams against each other – knowing that the negotiating hand of the competitors was much weaker if he could pick them off as individuals rather than give them power as a group.

It was through enticing teams with extra secret bonuses to play them off each other, for example, that he helped accelerate the demise of the Formula One Teams’ Association more than a decade ago.

Greg Maffei, CEO of the Liberty Media company that owns F1, says such divide-and-conquer tactics will not be employed this time around – even though he expects some fraught negotiations over some aspects of the next Concorde Agreement.

Motorsport.com has already revealed, for example, that one controversial aspect of Concordes of the past, an extra historic bonus that Ferrari gets, is to remain. However, it will be capped – something which is understood not to have delighted the Italian squad.

Speaking at an F1 in Depth event in Monaco, which was co-hosted by Autosport Business, Maffei pointed to the approach of the next Concorde Agreement discussions being a world away from how they were in the past.

“The prior regime really did put a lot of time in having the teams compete against each other,” he said. “In many cases, they enjoyed just getting an edge on each other, rather than thinking about how to grow the sport.

“We've tried to take really a page out of, I'd say in some ways, the NFL in the United States: compete hard on Sunday, but on Monday league first.

“We really want to grow the sport together. The teams have embraced that, and profited from that, because they've not only seen the growth in F1 revenues and their share of the profits in their own sponsorship, but we’ve also seen growth in the value of teams.”

Maffei went on to cite the fact that the commercial boom that F1 has enjoyed over recent years, allied to the positive impact of the cost cap, means that the health of the grid has never been as strong as it is now.

“When we got involved in late 2016, and we made our first investment close in January 2017, the bottom teams were literally worthless,” he explained.

“Manor had been sold for one pound the prior summer. And now there isn't a team that's worth less than a billion dollars, maybe more, and they raise money at those numbers.

“We've seen enormous growth in the value of the teams, just as we've seen growth in the value of F1. But actually, the teams' values have probably increased more. And that was important: we needed to have a mentality of investment and mentality that these were franchises that they could really have true value. And today that's happened.”

But equally, with the Concorde Agreement being such an important document for teams’ long-term financial security, Maffei says he is not naive enough to believe that discussions will be a walk in the park.

“There are surely issues we're going to fight over. [And] what a surprise: they would like to make more money. I don't begrudge them that.

“I suspect some of that, they wish, might come out of our pocket. But in general, they appreciate we've tried to take the long view, and we try to take the view that we should all profit together.”

Read Also:

Watch: F1 2024 Monaco GP Review – Leclerc Finally Breaks the Curse

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different

Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different

Formula 1
Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different
Mercedes reaffirms equal driver treatment despite Hamilton skepticism

Mercedes reaffirms equal driver treatment despite Hamilton skepticism

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes reaffirms equal driver treatment despite Hamilton skepticism
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Latest news

F1 not interested in divide-and-conquer tactics for next Concorde Agreement

F1 not interested in divide-and-conquer tactics for next Concorde Agreement

F1 Formula 1
F1 not interested in divide-and-conquer tactics for next Concorde Agreement
Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different

Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different
BMW unveils new M4 GT3 Evo at Nurburgring

BMW unveils new M4 GT3 Evo at Nurburgring

WEC WEC
BMW unveils new M4 GT3 Evo at Nurburgring
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Prime

Discover prime content
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA