F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA

When is the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 27 August at 9.00am ET at Zandvoort.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

What happened in last year’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won from pole position, the 30th victory of his career, but had to pass Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after Lewis had stayed out on old tyres following a safety car.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished 4s behind, with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari also passing Lewis, who placed fourth.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Dutch GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 25 August

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 6:25am ET ESPN2 Practice 2: 9.55am ET ESPN2 F1 Show: 11:15am ET ESPN3

Saturday 26 August

Session/show Time Channel Practice 3: 5:25am ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 8:55am ET ESPN

Sunday 27 August

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday 7:30am ET ESPN Race: 9.00am ET ESPN Checkered Flag: 11:00am ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 7:00pm ET ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN