F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship returns this Sunday with the Dutch Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 27 August at 9.00am ET at Zandvoort.
There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.
What happened in last year’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won from pole position, the 30th victory of his career, but had to pass Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after Lewis had stayed out on old tyres following a safety car.
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished 4s behind, with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari also passing Lewis, who placed fourth.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
F1 Dutch GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 25 August
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
6:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Practice 2:
|
9.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show:
|
11:15am ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 26 August
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
5:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
8:55am ET
|
ESPN
Sunday 27 August
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
7:30am ET
|
ESPN
|
Race:
|
9.00am ET
|
ESPN
|
Checkered Flag:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
7:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Related video
Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car
Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Latest news
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.