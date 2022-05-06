Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 drivers weigh in on "challenging" Miami pit entry chicane Next / FIA probing Ferrari F1 car spec amid tyre test questions
Formula 1 News

F1 pays $240m to acquire city site for Las Vegas paddock

Formula 1 has acquired a 39-acre site in central Las Vegas for $240m in order to create a space for the pit and paddock area for next year's grand prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 pays $240m to acquire city site for Las Vegas paddock
Listen to this article

How F1 would find the space to house the paddock and other infrastructure such as hospitality in the centre of the city has been one of the main question marks surrounding the race.

The city authorities agreed that the streets can be used, but most of the land adjacent to the track belongs to casinos and other businesses.

Teams were told recently that the paddock may be over a mile from the actual pit area.

However, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei revealed on Friday that F1 has now addressed the challenge of creating a paddock area by buying its own site in the city, with the deal expected to be formally concluded in the coming weeks.

That would potentially allow F1 to build a permanent pit structure, which is what the Miami organisers have already done.

Maffei also revealed that as co-promoter of the Las Vegas race Liberty and F1 will be making a substantial investment in the project, with extra capital and operating expenditure require to get the event up and running.

Las Vegas track action

Las Vegas track action

Photo by: Liberty Media

"The momentum in the United States continues with this weekend's inaugural Miami GP," Maffei said in a call with Wall Street analysts.

"And of course, you can't have not heard about the announcement of our Las Vegas GP for November 2023. As we've noted before, that'll be a night race down the strip.

"And notably and differently than most places, F1 and Liberty Media are self-promoting the race in partnership with local stakeholders and Live Nation.

"The build out for this track will require increased Cap-Ex and Op-X to develop. It's too early to provide you with numbers, but we intend to update you later this year.

"I would note that Liberty Media did enter an agreement to acquire 39 acres east of the strip to lock in circuit design and create capacity for the pit and paddock, among other hospitality and race support venues.

"I expect that transaction will close in the second quarter, and the purchase price was $240 million, which will be funded by cash on hand at the F1 group level."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers weigh in on "challenging" Miami pit entry chicane
Previous article

F1 drivers weigh in on "challenging" Miami pit entry chicane
Next article

FIA probing Ferrari F1 car spec amid tyre test questions

FIA probing Ferrari F1 car spec amid tyre test questions
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami F1 track undergoes more overnight resurfacing work

Sainz: Ferrari F1 car still “surprising” me after heavy Miami crash Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 car still “surprising” me after heavy Miami crash

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
11 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
17 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.