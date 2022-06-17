Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance Next / Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight
Formula 1 News

Gasly: F1 porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact

Pierre Gasly believes any rule changes from the FIA to prevent Formula 1 cars porpoising would only have a “minimal” impact on the competitive pecking order.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: F1 porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact
Listen to this article

Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the FIA issued a technical directive to teams to intervene on the ongoing porpoising issue amid safety concerns raised by a number of drivers.

The FIA is set to focus on gathering data this weekend, but will look to apply a threshold for how much the cars can porpoise to prevent drivers from encountering the kind of discomfort many faced in Baku, where the issue hit its worst level yet.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been among the most vocal about the safety issue surrounding porpoising, having struggled for pace against Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the pack this year due to the ongoing problem with its car.

But some figures in the paddock have been more cynical about the safety complaints, including Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who suggested it would be unfair to penalise teams that were not struggling with porpoising by changing the rules.

Speaking on Thursday in Montreal, Gasly - who warned in Baku that drivers would need a cane to walk at 30 if the issue was not addressed - said they were "putting the interest of any team or any car aside" and that the porpoising was "clearly too much". 

"You can't even realise what it's like, just watching from the onboards or watching from the outside," Gasly said. "I'm just happy they understood this is a serious topic for all of us going forward. We are not here just to complain just because we want to complain about something, we are not like that.

"We all love the sport as it is. We all try to just make it like a better place and push it forward.

"This is just a concern for our health, all of us before even relating it to any performance, just putting all the performance aside."

Sparks fly from Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Sparks fly from Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The short-term impact of setting a limit for the porpoising would hurt the teams struggling the most with it, as it would force them to increase the ride height of their cars to curb the issue, impacting on their performance.

But Gasly felt any impact on the pecking order was "going to be minimal".

"I think we are talking about, there are things that could be changed that would affect a very, very little part of the performance of everyone's cars," he said.

Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner recognised the cynicism teams may have about major rule changes mid-season, but hoped the planned analysis and data gathering by the FIA would provide some answers.

"We need to measure what it is actually," Steiner said. "I think some of the cars are pretty bad, but there is a solution: just raise the ride height. But then you go slow - and who wants to go slow?

"I don't know how many years ago when in the middle of the season we had a change of tyres, something like this, you change it fundamentally, you could change the pecking order again completely.

"Is that really fair? No. They use because of the safety factor. Yes it is a safety factor, but that could be approached as well that if it is too dangerous, just raise the ride height.

"I think the measurement of this is to find a way where it is dangerous without changing the regulations, to find the limit of something, saying if you are above this threshold… I don't know what penalty you could give.

"I have no idea and I haven't looked into it. Let's see a little bit in the next days."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Previous article

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Next article

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.