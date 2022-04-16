Pirelli struggling to find test dates in busy 2022 F1 calendar

Listen to this article

As a result the company is set to rely on some Friday FP2 running later in the year in order to trial its prototype tyres for next season.

The rules allow for 25 car days of dry and wet tyre testing, focussed on the development for the following season, which this year will be conducted with current machinery rather than the mule cars used in 2021.

The only realistic dates available are at those European circuits where the grand prix is not followed immediately by a back-to-back event.

Thus far the Tuesdays and Wednesdays following the Imola, Red Bull Ring and Hungaroring races have been earmarked for testing. With two teams at each venue that adds up to 12 car days of running.

Pirelli has yet to confirm which teams will attend those tests, or if some of the days - if any - will be devoted to wet running on an artificially soaked track.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, talks to the press Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In order to achieve the required mileage the Fridays of two race weekends will be used for extra 2023 prototype tyre running, although that plan has not been formally announced yet.

"We will we use the current cars, and we have a first part of the year where we already planned a number of tests after events,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola of the dedicated test days.

“We are currently in discussion with the teams and the FIA to find a solution for the second part of the year.

“Because if you look at the calendar, it's quite demanding, and you have a lot of back-to-backs, triple headers and overseas events where it's difficult to ask to a team to stay another couple of days after three races in a row for a Pirelli test, and maybe then travel straight to another race.

"So we are trying to find solutions to have also some tests in the second half of the season. Because clearly, we need more tests to have different looks and develop the tyre, otherwise it's too difficult, you cannot have just one test with everybody, and find the right product.

“You test some solutions, you analyse the results, you develop new ideas, you have a second look, and so on and so on."