Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Next / Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Formula 1 News

Pirelli struggling to find test dates in busy 2022 F1 calendar

Pirelli is struggling to find enough dates to fulfil its quota of 25 days for its 2023 Formula 1 tyre testing programme, due to this season’s packed calendar.

Adam Cooper
By:
Pirelli struggling to find test dates in busy 2022 F1 calendar
Listen to this article

As a result the company is set to rely on some Friday FP2 running later in the year in order to trial its prototype tyres for next season.

The rules allow for 25 car days of dry and wet tyre testing, focussed on the development for the following season, which this year will be conducted with current machinery rather than the mule cars used in 2021.

The only realistic dates available are at those European circuits where the grand prix is not followed immediately by a back-to-back event.

Thus far the Tuesdays and Wednesdays following the Imola, Red Bull Ring and Hungaroring races have been earmarked for testing. With two teams at each venue that adds up to 12 car days of running.

Pirelli has yet to confirm which teams will attend those tests, or if some of the days - if any - will be devoted to wet running on an artificially soaked track.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, talks to the press

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, talks to the press

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In order to achieve the required mileage the Fridays of two race weekends will be used for extra 2023 prototype tyre running, although that plan has not been formally announced yet.

"We will we use the current cars, and we have a first part of the year where we already planned a number of tests after events,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola of the dedicated test days.

“We are currently in discussion with the teams and the FIA to find a solution for the second part of the year.

“Because if you look at the calendar, it's quite demanding, and you have a lot of back-to-backs, triple headers and overseas events where it's difficult to ask to a team to stay another couple of days after three races in a row for a Pirelli test, and maybe then travel straight to another race.

"So we are trying to find solutions to have also some tests in the second half of the season. Because clearly, we need more tests to have different looks and develop the tyre, otherwise it's too difficult, you cannot have just one test with everybody, and find the right product.

“You test some solutions, you analyse the results, you develop new ideas, you have a second look, and so on and so on."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022
Previous article

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022
Next article

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
General

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

Krack: Easy to run away from Aston Martin F1 challenge
Formula 1

Krack: Easy to run away from Aston Martin F1 challenge

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
General General

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
6 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.