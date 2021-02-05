Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
288 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
302 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
309 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

shares
comments
F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble

Formula 1 is planning to hold a summit with drivers in Bahrain to discuss their roles in its messaging and their responsibilities as ambassadors for the series.

F1 has become more vocal in its wider messaging regarding social issues in recent times, launching its 'We Race As One' CSR programme last year and pledging to improve diversity.

Newly-appointed F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said last month that the drivers had to be aware of their roles as the public faces of the series, giving them responsibility to further F1's messaging on social issues. 

Read Also:

World champion Lewis Hamilton has led the F1 paddock in highlighting issues such as racial injustice and human rights, and is eager to work closer with the series' bosses in the future to improve diversity.

Domenicali said that Hamilton was "really very important" for F1 by highlighting such non-sporting issues, and that he planned to meet with all of the drivers face-to-face at the opening race of the 2021 season in Bahrain to discuss the matter further.

"I sent a letter to all the drivers personally, because I want to share with them how important it is that they understand that their value in being the positive ambassador of F1," Domenicali said during a roundtable with select media including Motorsport.com.

"I'm not only talking about the sport itself, but also the values on which F1 is to really focus, like We Race As One, and the diversity and sustainability projects that we want to share together.

"I've invited them for a meeting that we need to have as soon as possible physically. The target will be to have it in Bahrain, if it's possible, to really discuss and share this opportunity.

"We have never had, I would say in F1, so many fantastic drivers, young, talented, very strong, and we cannot lose the opportunity of making sure they understand they are more than drivers. They have a big responsibility because they are the face of the sport.

"They have to understand [the importance of] their behaviour, their words, and [that] we lead by example, is the approach I'm expecting to share with."

One of the biggest talking points relating to driver behaviour in recent months concerned Haas F1 rookie Nikita Mazepin, who uploaded a video of himself groping a woman's chest to Instagram in December.

Mazepin's actions were condemned by both the team and F1 itself, but Haas said that it had dealt with the matter internally.

Read Also:

"It was pretty clear, what he did, it was not acceptable, it's very straightforward," Domenicali said.

"He was apologetic. As a reaction to what he did, we need to make sure that in the discussion we're going to have, they understand that we cannot joke on certain things. It is not possible. They are too important not to understand they are role models, and they have to embrace that.

"That's something that we're going to discuss together, not only with him. At the appropriate time, I want to have a meeting with them to realise how important all of them are for our sport."

Related video

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan

Previous article

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

5h
2
Trans-Am

San Diego Grand Prix results

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
WEC

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour
Formula 1

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

1h
Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan
Formula 1

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan

4h
How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

5h
Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

6h
What Domenicali is changing for F1's next era
Formula 1

What Domenicali is changing for F1's next era

8h
Latest videos
Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
22h

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10 06:56
Formula 1
Feb 3, 2021

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
Feb 2, 2021

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

Brown: McLaren "became a bit Darth Vader" in decline years
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown: McLaren "became a bit Darth Vader" in decline years

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime
IMSA / Interview

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Trending Today

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

San Diego Grand Prix results
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

San Diego Grand Prix results

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Goodyear Tire Gatornationals Fast Facts
NHRA NHRA / News

Goodyear Tire Gatornationals Fast Facts

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery

Latest news

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.