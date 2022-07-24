Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP Results

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the French GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his seventh win of the season in the French Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
By:
2022 F1 World Championship standings after the French GP
Who is leading the F1 Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen pulled out a further 25 points over Ferrari drivers’ title rival Charles Leclerc, who crashed out at Paul Ricard after leading the race for the first 17 laps.

Verstappen’s lead is now 63 points over Leclerc as he bids for a second successive drivers’ title. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s fourth position in France moves him to within seven points of Leclerc, and 19 points ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

Sainz is just one point ahead of George Russell, who is 16 ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Pos   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
1 Max Verstappen 233   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25
2 Charles Leclerc 170   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 -
3 Sergio Pérez 163   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12
4 Carlos Sainz Jr. 144   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11
5 George Russell 143   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15
6 Lewis Hamilton 127   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18
7 Lando Norris 70   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6
8 Esteban Ocon 56   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4
9 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - -
10 Fernando Alonso 37   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8
11 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 -
12 Daniel Ricciardo 19   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2
13 Pierre Gasly 16   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - -
14 Sebastian Vettel 15       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - -
15 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - -
17 Zhou Guanyu 5   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - -
18 Lance Stroll 4   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1
19 Alexander Albon 3   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - -
Who is leading the F1 Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 37-point haul in France moves it 82 clear of Ferrari after the Scuderia’s troubled race.

Mercedes outscored Ferrari by 22 points, closing the gap to 44. Alpine’s 12 points to McLaren’s eight moves the French marque four clear in fourth position.

The only other point scorer was Aston Martin, which remains in ninth – eight points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Pos   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
1 Red Bull 396   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37
2 Ferrari 314   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11
3 Mercedes 270   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33
4 Alpine/Renault 93   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12
5 McLaren/Mercedes 89   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 51   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - -
7 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 -
8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 27   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - -
9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 19   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1
10 Williams/Mercedes 3   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - -
Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'
Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'
Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc's throttle message in French GP crash

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP French GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes French GP pole French GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes French GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of laptime" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts

Ferrari has defended its strategy calls in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix, despite radio messages appearing to suggest it was confused about what to do.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
10 h
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
12 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
