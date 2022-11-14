F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

Listen to this article

The main attention ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP finale is on the fight for second, after Charles Leclerc of Ferrari outscored Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at Interlagos.

That moves Leclerc on to the same number of points, after Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen refused a team order to give him his position before the finish. Ferrari decided against a switch of its drivers that would have helped Leclerc.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 1 Max Verstappen 429 - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 25 25 13 2 Charles Leclerc 290 26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 15 8 15 3 Sergio Pérez 290 - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 12 15 10 4 George Russell 265 12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 11 13 34 5 Lewis Hamilton 240 15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 18 18 24 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 234 18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - - 10 22 7 Lando Norris 113 - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8 2 2 8 Esteban Ocon 86 6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 - 4 4 9 Fernando Alonso 81 2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 6 - 10 10 Valtteri Bottas 49 8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - 1 2 11 Sebastian Vettel 36 - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 4 - - 12 Daniel Ricciardo 35 - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - - 6 - 13 Kevin Magnussen 25 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 2 - 1 14 Pierre Gasly 23 - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - - - - 15 Lance Stroll 14 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - - - 1 16 Mick Schumacher 12 - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - - - - 17 Yuki Tsunoda 12 4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 - - 18 Zhou Guanyu 6 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - - - - 19 Alexander Albon 4 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - 20 Nicholas Latifi 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 21 Nyck de Vries 2 2

How the Brazilian GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points

Russell scored 25 points at Interlagos, and is now 25 ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished right behind him in Brazil. Russell effectively just needs a points finish in Abu Dhabi to ensure he finishes fourth in the standings, ahead of Hamilton – although the seven-time world champion does have more second places should he win there and it goes to countback.

Leclerc’s 15 points in Brazil moves him level with Perez, who only scored 10 across the weekend, on 290 points – they are 139 behind champion Verstappen, who refused to give up his sixth spot at Interlagos. Leclerc also wanted his teammate Carlos Sainz to move aside, but Ferrari refused – claiming it was too “tricky” to do so.

In the battle for fifth, Hamilton goes into the final race six points ahead of Sainz, after outscoring him by two in Brazil.

Despite his retirement at Interlagos, McLaren’s Lando Norris is now assured of seventh in points, with just five between Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in a potentially spicy fight for eighth. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) eased two points further clear of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) in 10th.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 1 Red Bull 719 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37 40 23 2 Ferrari 524 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15 18 37 3 Mercedes 505 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29 31 58 4 Alpine/Renault 167 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 6 4 14 5 McLaren/Mercedes 148 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8 8 2 6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 55 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - - 1 2 7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 50 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 4 - 1 8 Haas/Ferrari 37 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 2 - 1 9 AlphaTauri /Red Bull 35 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 1 - - 10 Williams /Mercedes 8 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 - - -

How the Brazilian GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes’ mammoth 58-point haul at Interlagos was only offset by Ferrari being the second-best scorer, with 37. Ferrari goes into the series decider just 19 points ahead of Mercedes after 22 races (plus sprints).

Meanwhile, Red Bull recorded one of its worst collective results of the season, scoring 23 points.

After clawing its way back in the battle for fourth, McLaren suffered a disastrous Brazilian GP weekend. It scored just two points in the sprint, with a double DNF in the main event, while Alpine registered 14 – despite Ocon and Alonso clashing twice in the sprint. The gap between them stretched from seven to 21 as a result.

As in Mexico, Alfa Romeo gained a point on Aston Martin Racing in the duel for sixth – with five points now between them going into Abu Dhabi. Haas’s point for pole-winner Kevin Magnussen’s eighth place in the sprint doubles its advantage over AlphaTauri with one race remaining.