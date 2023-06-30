F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Austrian GP pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, but team-mate Sergio Perez suffered another qualifying nightmare.
Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
As this is a sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Sunday’s race and have no impact on Saturday’s sprint event.
Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|1'04.391
|241.412
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|1'04.439
|0.048
|241.232
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|1'04.581
|0.190
|240.702
|4
|
Lando Norris
|1'04.658
|0.267
|240.415
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|1'04.819
|0.428
|239.818
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|1'04.893
|0.502
|239.545
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|1'04.911
|0.520
|239.478
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|1'05.090
|0.699
|238.820
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|1'05.170
|0.779
|238.526
|10
|
Alex Albon
|1'05.823
|1.432
|236.160
|11
|
George Russell
|1'05.428
|1.037
|237.586
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|1'05.453
|1.062
|237.495
|13
|
Oscar Piastri
|1'05.605
|1.214
|236.945
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|1'05.680
|1.289
|236.674
|15
|
Sergio Perez
|2'06.688
|1'02.297
|122.701
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|1'05.784
|1.393
|236.300
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|1'05.818
|1.427
|236.178
|18
|
Logan Sargeant
|1'05.948
|1.557
|235.712
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|1'05.971
|1.580
|235.630
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|1'05.974
|1.583
|235.620
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the early pace at 1m05.19s, before Valtteri Bottas spun his Alfa Romeo at Turn 1 and caused a red flag.
Verstappen’s original time was deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner but he beat it anyway on his next legal run, a 1m05.116s, 0.061s ahead of Perez who had Lando Norris (McLaren) just 0.002s behind him.
Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (who suffered a downshift issue with his Haas) and the under-pressure Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).
Austrian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|12
|1'05.116
|238.724
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|10
|1'05.177
|0.061
|0.061
|238.501
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|10
|1'05.339
|0.223
|0.162
|237.909
|4
|
Pierre Gasly
|9
|1'05.515
|0.399
|0.176
|237.270
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
|10
|1'05.577
|0.461
|0.062
|237.046
|6
|
Lando Norris
|12
|1'05.617
|0.501
|0.040
|236.902
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|12
|1'05.655
|0.539
|0.038
|236.764
|8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|11
|1'05.673
|0.557
|0.018
|236.700
|9
|
Alex Albon
|9
|1'05.673
|0.557
|0.000
|236.700
|10
|
Oscar Piastri
|10
|1'05.683
|0.567
|0.010
|236.663
|11
|
George Russell
|12
|1'05.686
|0.570
|0.003
|236.653
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|10
|1'05.710
|0.594
|0.024
|236.566
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|9
|1'05.729
|0.613
|0.019
|236.498
|14
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|10
|1'05.740
|0.624
|0.011
|236.458
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|8
|1'05.763
|0.647
|0.023
|236.376
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|10
|1'05.784
|0.668
|0.021
|236.300
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|9
|1'05.818
|0.702
|0.034
|236.178
|18
|
Logan Sargeant
|9
|1'05.948
|0.832
|0.130
|235.712
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|10
|1'05.971
|0.855
|0.023
|235.630
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|10
|1'05.974
|0.858
|0.003
|235.620
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen set the initial pace at 1m04.955s but again had his time deleted for running too wide at the final turn. Perez also suffered the same fate, promoting Norris to P1 on 1m05.038s.
After double cool laps, Verstappen went even quicker on his second push lap on the tyres with 1m04.951s. Perez had both his laps to that point deleted, so was forced to run again and went P2, just 0.039s off his team-mate – but then had that taken away too, stranding him in 15th.
Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa), Oscar Piastri (McLaren, who also had Q3-worthy lap deleted) and Perez.
Austrian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|18
|1'04.951
|239.331
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|19
|1'04.975
|0.024
|0.024
|239.242
|3
|
Lando Norris
|17
|1'05.038
|0.087
|0.063
|239.011
|4
|
Pierre Gasly
|15
|1'05.084
|0.133
|0.046
|238.842
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
|20
|1'05.087
|0.136
|0.003
|238.831
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|19
|1'05.121
|0.170
|0.034
|238.706
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|21
|1'05.181
|0.230
|0.060
|238.486
|8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|19
|1'05.188
|0.237
|0.007
|238.461
|9
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|18
|1'05.362
|0.411
|0.174
|237.826
|10
|
Alex Albon
|15
|1'05.387
|0.436
|0.025
|237.735
|11
|
George Russell
|21
|1'05.428
|0.477
|0.041
|237.586
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|15
|1'05.453
|0.502
|0.025
|237.495
|13
|
Oscar Piastri
|19
|1'05.605
|0.654
|0.152
|236.945
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|14
|1'05.680
|0.729
|0.075
|236.674
|15
|
Sergio Perez
|19
|2'06.688
|1'01.737
|1'01.008
|122.701
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen unleashed a 1m04.503s, two tenths ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.
On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m04.391s, just 0.048s ahead of Leclerc.
Sainz was third fastest, two tenths off, ahead of Norris, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Alex Albon (Williams).
Austrian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|24
|1'04.391
|241.412
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|26
|1'04.439
|0.048
|0.048
|241.232
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|25
|1'04.581
|0.190
|0.142
|240.702
|4
|
Lando Norris
|23
|1'04.658
|0.267
|0.077
|240.415
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|25
|1'04.819
|0.428
|0.161
|239.818
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|25
|1'04.893
|0.502
|0.074
|239.545
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|27
|1'04.911
|0.520
|0.018
|239.478
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|24
|1'05.090
|0.699
|0.179
|238.820
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|21
|1'05.170
|0.779
|0.080
|238.526
|10
|
Alex Albon
|21
|1'05.823
|1.432
|0.653
|236.160
