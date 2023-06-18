Subscribe
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in treacherous weather conditions.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen will start ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Cla Nº  Driver  Car / Engine  Time  Gap
[s]  		  Delay
[%]  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.858 - -
2 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'27.286 1.428 1.663
3 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.627 1.769 2.060
4 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'27.893 2.035 2.370
5 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'27.102 1.244 1.449
    3-place penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during a red flag
6 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'27.945 2.087 2.431
7 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.046 2.188 2.548
8 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.349 5.491 6.395
9 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - -
10 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.615 -5.243 -6.107
11 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'29.294 3.436 4.002
    3-place penalty for impeding another driver
12 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.959 -4.899 -5.706
13 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'21.678 -4.180 -4.869
14 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.821 -4.037 -4.702
15 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.886 -2.972 -3.462
16 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.484 -4.374 -5.094
    3-place penalty for impeding another driver
17 21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.137 -2.721 -3.169
18 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'23.337 -2.521 -2.936
19 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.746 -3.112 -3.625
    3-place penalty for impeding another driver
20 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.342 -2.516 -2.930
 

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?

After a brief red flag for Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo grinding to a halt with a mechanical problem and then restarting, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m21.988s in damp but drying conditions on intermediate tyres.

He lowered that to 1m21.739s in the closing minutes before Alonso took P1 with 1m21.583s and then 1m21.481s. But Verstappen wasn’t to be denied with 1m20.851s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Pierre Gasly (Alpine – who was furious to balked at the chicane by Sainz on his last lap), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou.

UPDATE: Tsunoda was given a 3-place grid penalty for impeding.

Canadian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.851 194.179
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'21.481 0.630 0.630 192.678
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'21.554 0.703 0.073 192.505
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'21.798 0.947 0.244 191.931
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'21.843 0.992 0.045 191.825
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'21.938 1.087 0.095 191.603
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.998 1.147 0.060 191.463
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'22.114 1.263 0.116 191.192
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'22.151 1.300 0.037 191.106
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'22.190 1.339 0.039 191.015
11 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'22.248 1.397 0.058 190.881
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'22.332 1.481 0.084 190.686
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'22.351 1.500 0.019 190.642
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.677 1.826 0.326 189.890
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'22.730 1.879 0.053 189.769
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'22.746 1.895 0.016 189.732
17 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'22.886 2.035 0.140 189.411
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'23.137 2.286 0.251 188.840
19 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'23.337 2.486 0.200 188.386
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'23.342 2.491 0.005 188.375
View full results

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?

Alex Albon was an early adopter of slick tyres on his Williams as the track dried, setting the pace at 1m18.725s, a second quicker than Alonso on intermediates. Verstappen went P2 on slicks, almost four tenths slower as the rain started to fall again.

Knocked out at this point were Charles Leclerc (whose Ferrari team didn’t put him on slicks when he asked for them), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lance Stroll (Aston), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa).

UPDATE: Stroll was given a 3-place grid penalty for impeding.

Canadian Grand Prix Q2 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 5 1'18.725 199.423
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 9 1'19.092 0.367 0.367 198.497
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 9 1'19.347 0.622 0.255 197.860
4 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 9 1'19.659 0.934 0.312 197.085
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 8 1'19.776 1.051 0.117 196.796
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 8 1'19.856 1.131 0.080 196.598
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 8 1'20.098 1.373 0.242 196.004
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 7 1'20.305 1.580 0.207 195.499
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 8 1'20.406 1.681 0.101 195.254
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 9 1'20.426 1.701 0.020 195.205
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 10 1'20.615 1.890 0.189 194.747
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 10 1'20.959 2.234 0.344 193.920
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 8 1'21.484 2.759 0.525 192.670
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 9 1'21.678 2.953 0.194 192.213
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 11 1'21.821 3.096 0.143 191.877
View full results

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m27.059s, 0.227s ahead of Alonso, then lowered the bar to 1m25.858s, 1.244s ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – who just beat a red flag as Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Turn 7.

UPDATE: Hulkenberg was given a 3-place grid penalty for driving too quickly under the red flag.

The session resumed but the track was much wetter, so the grid was already set.

Alonso will start third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Esteban Ocon will start sixth for Alpine, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz, the latter under investigation for impeding at the chicane.

UPDATE: Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Gasly at the end of Q1.

Piastri and Albon, who didn't set a time, will start from row five.

Canadian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 5 1'25.858 182.855
2 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 5 1'27.102 1.244 1.244 180.243
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 5 1'27.286 1.428 0.184 179.863
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 5 1'27.627 1.769 0.341 179.163
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 5 1'27.893 2.035 0.266 178.621
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 5 1'27.945 2.087 0.052 178.516
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'28.046 2.188 0.101 178.311
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 6 1'29.294 3.436 1.248 175.819
9 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 3 1'31.349 5.491 2.055 171.863
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 5
View full results
