F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Italian GP pole
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Leclerc will start ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
A raft of grid penalties for power unit and gearbox changes means the starting grid is very much jumbled up from the qualifying order, with almost half the field affected. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second fastest in qualifying, ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, but they both drop back on the grid due to penalties.
Italian Grand Prix starting grid: Leclerc on pole from Russell
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|1'20.161
|260.161
|2
|
George Russell
|1'21.542
|1.381
|255.755
|3
|
Lando Norris
|1'21.584
|1.423
|255.623
|4
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|1'21.925
|1.764
|254.559
|5
|
Pierre Gasly
|1'22.648
|2.487
|252.332
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|7
|
Max Verstappen
|1'20.306
|0.145
|259.691
|8
|
Nyck de Vries
|1'22.471
|2.310
|252.874
|9
|
Zhou Guanyu
|1'22.577
|2.416
|252.549
|10
|
Nicholas Latifi
|1'22.587
|2.426
|252.519
|11
|
Sebastian Vettel
|1'22.636
|2.475
|252.369
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|1'22.748
|2.587
|252.027
|13
|
Sergio Perez
|1'21.206
|1.045
|256.813
|14
|
Esteban Ocon
|1'22.130
|1.969
|253.924
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|1'22.235
|2.074
|253.600
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|1'22.908
|2.747
|251.541
|17
|
Mick Schumacher
|1'23.005
|2.844
|251.247
|18
|
Carlos Sainz
|1'20.429
|0.268
|259.294
|19
|
Lewis Hamilton
|1'21.524
|1.363
|255.811
|20
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|View full results
What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the bar at 1m22.023s but was soon topped by the Ferraris of Sainz on 1m21.348s and then Leclerc on 1m21.280s. Russell also outpaced Verstappen, albeit half a second off the Ferrari pace.
Verstappen pushed again and retook P1, on his fourth lap on these tyres, with 1m20.922s to top the session by 0.358s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi (Williams, who blew the Rettifilo chicane on his last lap), the Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, and the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen (who lost a lap good enough for P11 due to exceeding track limits) and Mick Schumacher (who also locked up at Rettifilo on his final attempt).
Italian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'20.922
|257.714
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'21.280
|0.358
|0.358
|256.579
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'21.348
|0.426
|0.068
|256.365
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'21.495
|0.573
|0.147
|255.902
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.785
|0.863
|0.290
|254.995
|6
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.003
|1.081
|0.218
|254.317
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.010
|1.088
|0.007
|254.295
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.020
|1.098
|0.010
|254.264
|9
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'22.048
|1.126
|0.028
|254.178
|10
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'22.089
|1.167
|0.041
|254.051
|11
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'22.130
|1.208
|0.041
|253.924
|12
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'22.139
|1.217
|0.009
|253.896
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'22.166
|1.244
|0.027
|253.813
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.254
|1.332
|0.088
|253.541
|15
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|1'22.567
|1.645
|0.313
|252.580
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'22.587
|1.665
|0.020
|252.519
|17
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'22.636
|1.714
|0.049
|252.369
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'22.748
|1.826
|0.112
|252.027
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'22.908
|1.986
|0.160
|251.541
|20
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'23.005
|2.083
|0.097
|251.247
|View full results
What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen set the early pace again, at 1m21.265s, but Sainz soon beat that with 1m20.878s, as Leclerc straight-lined the Rettifilo chicane on his opening lap.
Leclerc went P2 on his second attempt, 0.33s down. Verstappen slipped back to third, 0.387s off the pace, just ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
Knocked out at this point were Esteban Ocon (Alpine, who has a five-place grid penalty), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Nyck de Vries (in for Alex Albon at Williams, but he overshot the Roggia chicane on his new tyres), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Yuki Tsunoda (who didn’t run in his AlphaTauri as he’s going to the very back of the grid).
Italian Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'20.878
|257.855
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'21.208
|0.330
|0.330
|256.807
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'21.265
|0.387
|0.057
|256.627
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'21.358
|0.480
|0.093
|256.333
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.708
|0.830
|0.350
|255.235
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.747
|0.869
|0.039
|255.113
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'21.831
|0.953
|0.084
|254.852
|8
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'21.855
|0.977
|0.024
|254.777
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'21.861
|0.983
|0.006
|254.758
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.062
|1.184
|0.201
|254.134
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'22.130
|1.252
|0.068
|253.924
|12
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.235
|1.357
|0.105
|253.600
|13
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|1'22.471
|1.593
|0.236
|252.874
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.577
|1.699
|0.106
|252.549
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|View full results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'20.878
|257.855
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'21.208
|0.330
|0.330
|256.807
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'21.265
|0.387
|0.057
|256.627
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'21.358
|0.480
|0.093
|256.333
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.708
|0.830
|0.350
|255.235
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.747
|0.869
|0.039
|255.113
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'21.831
|0.953
|0.084
|254.852
|8
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'21.855
|0.977
|0.024
|254.777
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'21.861
|0.983
|0.006
|254.758
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.062
|1.184
|0.201
|254.134
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'22.130
|1.252
|0.068
|253.924
|12
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.235
|1.357
|0.105
|253.600
|13
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|1'22.471
|1.593
|0.236
|252.874
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.577
|1.699
|0.106
|252.549
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|View full results
What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Sainz set the fastest time of 1m20.584s, 0.186s ahead of Leclerc’s 1m20.770s, with Verstappen a further tenth back in third on 1m20.859s. Perez led the rest but was over three quarters of a second off the pace.
On the final runs, Leclerc grabbed pole with 1m20.161s, 0.145s faster than Verstappen’s 1m20.906s, with Sainz third quickest on 1m20.429s. Perez was fourth fastest, ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.
Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) both had their lap times deleted for track limits.
Sainz will start from the back of the grid, where he will line up in 18th ahead of Hamilton and Tsunoda.
Verstappen has a five-place penalty, and Perez has 10-places, so Russell will start from the front row on Sunday. The McLarens will form row two, ahead of Gasly and Alonso.
Verstappen will start seventh, alongside debutant de Vries.
Italian Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'20.161
|260.161
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'20.306
|0.145
|0.145
|259.691
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'20.429
|0.268
|0.123
|259.294
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'21.206
|1.045
|0.777
|256.813
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.524
|1.363
|0.318
|255.811
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.542
|1.381
|0.018
|255.755
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'21.584
|1.423
|0.042
|255.623
|8
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'21.925
|1.764
|0.341
|254.559
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.648
|2.487
|0.723
|252.332
|10
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|View full results
Related video
Ferrari: FIA cannot use force majeure to get Herta F1 superlicence
Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Latest news
Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.
De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos
OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?
OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership
OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers
Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks
The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...