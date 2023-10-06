F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, the 18th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen will start ahead of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
As this is a sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Sunday’s race and have no impact on Saturday’s sprint event.
Qatar GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'23.778
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'24.219
|0.441
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'24.305
|0.527
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'24.369
|0.591
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'24.424
|0.646
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'24.540
|0.762
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.553
|0.775
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.763
|0.985
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'25.058
|1.280
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|-
|-
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'25.301
|1.523
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'25.328
|1.550
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'25.462
|1.684
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'25.707
|1.929
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'25.783
|2.005
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.210
|2.432
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.345
|2.567
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'26.635
|2.857
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'27.046
|3.268
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'27.432
|3.654
What happened in Qatar GP Q1?
Verstappen set the early pace at 1m26.884s, which was quickly pipped by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin with 1m26.715s, then Charles Leclerc’s 1m26.444s in his Ferrari and then Lando Norris, but the McLaren driver’s 1m26.043s was deleted for exceeding track limits.
The track’s condition was improving throughout, with Alonso retaking P1 with 1m25.685s on his first set of tyres.
Leclerc reset the bar on a second set of tyres with 1m25.452s before Norris took P1 away with 1m25.131s and Verstappen beat them all with 1m25.007s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Logan Sargeant (pipped by Williams team-mate Alex Albon on his last lap by 0.092s), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).
Qatar GP Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'25.007
|8
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'25.131
|0.124
|7
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'25.223
|0.216
|9
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'25.266
|0.259
|9
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'25.334
|0.327
|9
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'25.452
|0.445
|10
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'25.566
|0.559
|10
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'25.711
|0.704
|10
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'25.808
|0.801
|10
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'25.904
|0.897
|6
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'25.991
|0.984
|10
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'26.038
|1.031
|9
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'26.058
|1.051
|10
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'26.076
|1.069
|9
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.118
|1.111
|10
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.210
|1.203
|10
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.345
|1.338
|10
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'26.635
|1.628
|10
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'27.046
|2.039
|9
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'27.432
|2.425
|9
What happened in Qatar GP Q2?
Verstappen set the initial pace – ominously on used rubber – at 1m24.758s, until the fresh-tyred McLarens of Oscar Piastri and then Norris pushed him back to third.
After a wild battle for track position with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Verstappen improved to 1m24.483s to retake P1, two tenths ahead of Norris. In the closing moments, Hamilton grabbed P1 by a tenth.
Knocked out at this point were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), a struggling Sainz, Sergio Perez (whose Red Bull had a lap deleted), Albon and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
Qatar Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'24.381
|6
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'24.483
|0.102
|6
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'24.685
|0.304
|8
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'24.724
|0.343
|8
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'24.827
|0.446
|6
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.918
|0.537
|7
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.928
|0.547
|8
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'25.079
|0.698
|9
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'25.241
|0.860
|6
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'25.297
|0.916
|6
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'25.301
|0.920
|6
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'25.328
|0.947
|8
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'25.462
|1.081
|6
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'25.707
|1.326
|5
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'25.783
|1.402
|6
What happened in Qatar GP Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace at 1m23.778s, half a second clear of Hamilton after Norris lost his first flying lap due to track limits.
On the final runs, Verstappen bailed out into the pits after running wide. Norris jumped up to second, three tenths down, but lost his laptime after running wide at Turn 10.
Russell inherited a spot on the front row, ahead of Piastri – but Piastri too was then pinged for track limits, which promoted Hamilton, Alonso and Leclerc ahead of him.
The Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and a gutted Norris rounded out the top 10.
Qatar Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'23.778
|5
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'24.219
|0.441
|6
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'24.305
|0.527
|5
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'24.369
|0.591
|6
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'24.424
|0.646
|7
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'24.540
|0.762
|6
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.553
|0.775
|6
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.763
|0.985
|6
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'25.058
|1.280
|6
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|-
|-
|6
