F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, on Saturday.
Verstappen will start ahead of Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Perez
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.708
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.846
|0.138
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.000
|0.292
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.154
|0.446
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.336
|0.628
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.340
|0.632
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.384
|0.676
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.836
|1.128
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.984
|1.276
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.055
|1.347
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.381
|1.673
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.443
|1.735
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.473
|1.765
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.510
|2.802
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'31.652
|1.944
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.892
|2.184
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.101
|2.393
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.121
|2.413
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.181
|2.473
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q1?
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the early pace at 1m32.132s before a red flag was required for Leclerc losing a sizeable chunk of his Ferrari’s right-front brake duct as he started his first flying lap.
After the resumption, all 20 cars hit the track. Verstappen lapped in 1m31.295s before Fernando Alonso pipped him with 1m31.158s. The fastest time then tumbled, with Leclerc taking P1 with 1m31.094s before George Russell (Mercedes) took it on 1m31.057s and then Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) snatched it with 1m30.993s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Logan Sargeant (Williams, who matched Lando Norris’s time exactly but set his lap later), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who lost his 17th-fastest time due to exceeding track limits and will start last).
Bahrain Grand Prix Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.993
|214.117
|2
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'31.057
|0.064
|0.064
|213.967
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'31.094
|0.101
|0.037
|213.880
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'31.158
|0.165
|0.064
|213.730
|5
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'31.184
|0.191
|0.026
|213.669
|6
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'31.204
|0.211
|0.020
|213.622
|7
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'31.295
|0.302
|0.091
|213.409
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'31.400
|0.407
|0.105
|213.164
|9
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'31.461
|0.468
|0.061
|213.021
|10
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'31.479
|0.486
|0.018
|212.980
|11
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.504
|0.511
|0.025
|212.921
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'31.508
|0.515
|0.004
|212.912
|13
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'31.543
|0.550
|0.035
|212.831
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.615
|0.622
|0.072
|212.663
|15
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.652
|0.659
|0.037
|212.578
|16
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'31.652
|0.659
|0.000
|212.578
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'31.892
|0.899
|0.240
|212.022
|18
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'32.101
|1.108
|0.209
|211.541
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.121
|1.128
|0.020
|211.495
|20
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'32.181
|1.188
|0.060
|211.358
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q2?
Lewis Hamilton set the initial pace for Mercedes at 1m30.901s, until Verstappen unleashed a 1m30.503s and team-mate Perez got within a quarter of a second of him for an early Red Bull 1-2.
With both Red Bulls staying in the garage for the final runs, Leclerc took the P1 spot with 1m30.282s, two tenths quicker than Verstappen. Russell was third, ahead of Hamilton, Sainz and Alonso.
Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (McLaren), the Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Tsunoda and Alex Albon (Williams).
Bahrain Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.282
|215.803
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'30.503
|0.221
|0.221
|215.276
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.507
|0.225
|0.004
|215.267
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.513
|0.231
|0.006
|215.253
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.515
|0.233
|0.002
|215.248
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'30.645
|0.363
|0.130
|214.939
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'30.746
|0.464
|0.101
|214.700
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'30.809
|0.527
|0.063
|214.551
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'30.914
|0.632
|0.105
|214.303
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'31.127
|0.845
|0.213
|213.802
|11
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.381
|1.099
|0.254
|213.208
|12
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.443
|1.161
|0.062
|213.063
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.473
|1.191
|0.030
|212.993
|14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.510
|2.228
|1.037
|210.606
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen took provisional pole with 1m29.897s, a tenth faster than Leclerc who managed a 1m30s-flat. Perez was third, ahead of Sainz (who had a big moment at Turn 8) and Stroll.
Alonso and the Mercedes duo ran later, with Alonso and Russell jumping ahead of Sainz to take fourth and fifth respectively at this point, with Hamilton only managing seventh.
Leclerc exited his car before the final runs, deciding to save tyres, allowing the Red Bulls a free shot to go faster. Verstappen produced 1m29.708s to extend his advantage at the front, with Perez beating Leclerc’s time to take second, 0.138s down on his team-mate.
Sainz managed fourth at his final attempt, to line up behind Leclerc but ahead of Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Stroll, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
Bahrain Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'29.708
|217.184
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'29.846
|0.138
|0.138
|216.851
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.000
|0.292
|0.154
|216.480
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.154
|0.446
|0.154
|216.110
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'30.336
|0.628
|0.182
|215.674
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.340
|0.632
|0.004
|215.665
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.384
|0.676
|0.044
|215.560
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'30.836
|1.128
|0.452
|214.487
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'30.984
|1.276
|0.148
|214.138
|10
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
