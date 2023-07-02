Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Verstappen dominated the race, although Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did lead for a few laps during the pitstop cycle, on his way to finishing second, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who drove from 15th to third after his disastrous qualifying.

UPDATE: After the race, Aston Martin Racing protested the results and the FIA issued a new classification with extra penalties for drivers who had exceeded track limits.

UPDATED: 2023 F1 Austrian GP results

How the 2023 F1 Austrian GP unfolded

Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Leclerc challenged Verstappen at Turn 3 and Turn 4 but was repelled each time. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to fourth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).

A safety car was required by the end of the opening lap, to clear debris from a Turn 1 clash, while Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who lost a chunk of his front wing – went off at Turn 4.

Sainz challenged Leclerc for second but was instructed to hold station by Ferrari as the pair fell 5s behind Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas ground to a halt on lap 14, causing a virtual safety car. The top three were already past the pit entrance, so Hamilton and Norris dived in for fresh tyres along with the rest of the field – apart from Fernando Alonso, who started on hard-compound tyres, his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and Perez.

The Ferraris pitted a lap later, while Verstappen stayed out, with Sainz the big loser as he dropped from third to sixth through this phase and he chastised his strategist. Sainz passed Norris on lap 17, and then Hamilton two laps later, who’d also got a 5s penalty for exceeding track limits.

Sainz also passed Perez to regain his third place but was over 6s behind Leclerc at this point.

Verstappen pitted for hard tyres on lap 25, handing the top two spots to Leclerc and Sainz. He just needed a lap to deal with Sainz (who got a 5s track limits penalty) and then set off after Leclerc, who had broken Max’s consecutive laps-led streak since Miami.

Norris got ahead of a brake-troubled Hamilton for fourth on lap 29, but suffered a slow pitstop 13 laps later. But that was offset by Hamilton having to serve his 5s penalty during his stop a lap later.

Verstappen passed Leclerc for the lead on lap 35 at Turn 3 and pulled well clear of the Ferraris.

Perez, who started from 15th after a disastrous sequences of lap deletions for track limits, worked his way up to fifth place. Sainz briefly dropped behind Norris after serving his 5s penalty at his final pitstop but drove around the outside of him at Turn 4 after rejoining.

Verstappen had the luxury of making a second pitstop with 21 laps to go, rejoining 13s clear of Leclerc, who was well ahead of Sainz and Norris.

On fresher tyres, Perez chased down Norris and passed him at Turn 4 on lap 57 and then battled hard with Sainz for third. He finally made the move stick at the third attempt at Turn 4 on lap 62. But Leclerc was 13s up the road, which sealed his second place.

Verstappen had enough advantage to pit yet again for soft tyres with two laps to go, to ensure he took fastest lap. He won by 5s, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Stroll.

2023 F1 Austrian GP fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Lap km/h 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'07.012 71 231.970 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'08.111 1.099 52 228.227 3 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'08.463 1.451 57 227.054 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'08.739 1.727 48 226.142 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'08.820 1.808 51 225.876 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'08.880 1.868 50 225.679 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'09.046 2.034 48 225.136 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'09.108 2.096 54 224.934 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'09.160 2.148 48 224.765 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'09.283 2.271 49 224.366 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'09.560 2.548 53 223.473 12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'09.611 2.599 45 223.309 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.620 2.608 45 223.280 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.786 2.774 46 222.749 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'09.797 2.785 50 222.714 16 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'09.852 2.840 46 222.539 17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'09.862 2.850 46 222.507 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'09.940 2.928 49 222.259 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.176 3.164 37 221.511 20 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.066 4.054 7 218.737

2023 F1 Austrian GP laps led

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 61 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10