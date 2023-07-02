Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen dominated the race, although Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did lead for a few laps during the pitstop cycle, on his way to finishing second, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who drove from 15th to third after his disastrous qualifying.
UPDATE: After the race, Aston Martin Racing protested the results and the FIA issued a new classification with extra penalties for drivers who had exceeded track limits.
UPDATED: 2023 F1 Austrian GP results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Delay/Retirement
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|71
|1:25'33.607
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|1:25'38.762
|5.155
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|71
|1:25'50.795
|17.188
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|71
|1:25'59.934
|26.327
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|71
|1:26'03.924
|30.317
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|71
|1:26'04.984
|31.377
|10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|1:26'22.010
|48.403
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|1:26'22.803
|49.196
|10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|71
|1:26'32.650
|59.043
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|71
|1:26'41.274
|1'07.667
|10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|71
|1:26'53.374
|1'19.767
|10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|70
|1:25'58.240
|1 lap /24.633
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|70
|1:26'04.991
|1 lap /31.384
|5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|70
|1:26'15.747
|1 lap /42.140
|5+10+5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|70
|1:26'16.384
|1 lap /42.777
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|70
|1:26'20.176
|1 lap /46.569
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|70
|1:26'23.310
|1 lap /49.703
|5-second penalty for forcing Kevin Magnussen off the track
5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|70
|1:26'30.260
|1 lap /56.653
|5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|70
|1:26'33.480
|1 lap /59.873
|10+5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|(19)
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|12
|16'24.575
|Power Unit
How the 2023 F1 Austrian GP unfolded
Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Leclerc challenged Verstappen at Turn 3 and Turn 4 but was repelled each time. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to fourth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).
A safety car was required by the end of the opening lap, to clear debris from a Turn 1 clash, while Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who lost a chunk of his front wing – went off at Turn 4.
Sainz challenged Leclerc for second but was instructed to hold station by Ferrari as the pair fell 5s behind Verstappen.
Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas ground to a halt on lap 14, causing a virtual safety car. The top three were already past the pit entrance, so Hamilton and Norris dived in for fresh tyres along with the rest of the field – apart from Fernando Alonso, who started on hard-compound tyres, his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and Perez.
The Ferraris pitted a lap later, while Verstappen stayed out, with Sainz the big loser as he dropped from third to sixth through this phase and he chastised his strategist. Sainz passed Norris on lap 17, and then Hamilton two laps later, who’d also got a 5s penalty for exceeding track limits.
Sainz also passed Perez to regain his third place but was over 6s behind Leclerc at this point.
Verstappen pitted for hard tyres on lap 25, handing the top two spots to Leclerc and Sainz. He just needed a lap to deal with Sainz (who got a 5s track limits penalty) and then set off after Leclerc, who had broken Max’s consecutive laps-led streak since Miami.
Norris got ahead of a brake-troubled Hamilton for fourth on lap 29, but suffered a slow pitstop 13 laps later. But that was offset by Hamilton having to serve his 5s penalty during his stop a lap later.
Verstappen passed Leclerc for the lead on lap 35 at Turn 3 and pulled well clear of the Ferraris.
Perez, who started from 15th after a disastrous sequences of lap deletions for track limits, worked his way up to fifth place. Sainz briefly dropped behind Norris after serving his 5s penalty at his final pitstop but drove around the outside of him at Turn 4 after rejoining.
Verstappen had the luxury of making a second pitstop with 21 laps to go, rejoining 13s clear of Leclerc, who was well ahead of Sainz and Norris.
On fresher tyres, Perez chased down Norris and passed him at Turn 4 on lap 57 and then battled hard with Sainz for third. He finally made the move stick at the third attempt at Turn 4 on lap 62. But Leclerc was 13s up the road, which sealed his second place.
Verstappen had enough advantage to pit yet again for soft tyres with two laps to go, to ensure he took fastest lap. He won by 5s, ahead of Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Hamilton, George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Stroll.
2023 F1 Austrian GP fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Lap
|km/h
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'07.012
|71
|231.970
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'08.111
|1.099
|52
|228.227
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'08.463
|1.451
|57
|227.054
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'08.739
|1.727
|48
|226.142
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'08.820
|1.808
|51
|225.876
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'08.880
|1.868
|50
|225.679
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'09.046
|2.034
|48
|225.136
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'09.108
|2.096
|54
|224.934
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'09.160
|2.148
|48
|224.765
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'09.283
|2.271
|49
|224.366
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'09.560
|2.548
|53
|223.473
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'09.611
|2.599
|45
|223.309
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'09.620
|2.608
|45
|223.280
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'09.786
|2.774
|46
|222.749
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'09.797
|2.785
|50
|222.714
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'09.852
|2.840
|46
|222.539
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'09.862
|2.850
|46
|222.507
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'09.940
|2.928
|49
|222.259
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'10.176
|3.164
|37
|221.511
|20
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.066
|4.054
|7
|218.737
2023 F1 Austrian GP laps led
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|61
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change
FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP
