Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Next / F1 must seek answers after “boring” Baku F1 race, says Wolff
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in Baku.

Charles Bradley
By:

Perez benefited when team-mate Max Verstappen pitted just before a safety car, which cost him two places.

Before that, Verstappen had passed Ferrari’s pole-winner Charles Leclerc to take the lead at the start of lap 4 and pulled away. A safety car was called after Verstappen made his pitstop, dropping him to third as his rivals pitted under yellow.

Despite quickly repassing Leclerc, Verstappen dropped out of Perez’s DRS range and never got within striking distance.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
51 1:32'42.436 25
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
51 1:32'44.573 2.137 2.137 18
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
51 1:33'03.653 21.217 19.080 15
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
51 1:33'04.460 22.024 0.807 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
51 1:33'27.927 45.491 23.467 10
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
51 1:33'28.581 46.145 0.654 8
7 Canada Lance Stroll
51 1:33'34.053 51.617 5.472 6
8 United Kingdom George Russell
51 1:33'56.676 1'14.240 22.623 5
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
51 1:34'02.812 1'20.376 6.136 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
51 1:34'06.298 1'23.862 3.486 1
11 Australia Oscar Piastri
51 1:34'08.937 1'26.501 2.639
12 Thailand Alex Albon
51 1:34'11.059 1'28.623 2.122
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
51 1:34'12.165 1'29.729 1.106
14 France Pierre Gasly
51 1:34'13.768 1'31.332 1.603
15 France Esteban Ocon
51 1:34'20.230 1'37.794 6.462
16 United States Logan Sargeant
51 1:34'23.379 1'40.943 3.149
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
50 1:32'52.373 1 Lap 1 Lap
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
50 1:33'01.534 1 Lap 9.161
China Zhou Guanyu
36 1:07'42.406 15 Laps 14 Laps
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
9 16'35.643 42 Laps 27 Laps
View full results

How the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole position advantage into Turn 1, leading ahead of Verstappen and Perez.

Verstappen stayed in DRS range of Leclerc and blasted ahead of him at the start of lap 4, while Perez repeated that move on Leclerc two laps later, making it a Red Bull 1-2.

Behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes suffered tyre graining and came under attack from Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Hamilton diving for the pits just before he was overtaken.

Verstappen pitted under green on lap 11, as Nyck de Vries’s AlphaTauri stopped on track and caused a safety car moments later. Perez, who was right behind Verstappen before the stops, benefited by pitting a lap later under yellow – meaning Perez and Leclerc got ahead of Verstappen.

Ferrari and Aston Martin double-stacked their cars, which allowed George Russell (Mercedes) to jump Lance Stroll (Aston).

The race went green again on lap 14, Perez leading Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Russell and Stroll. Hamilton was the big loser, dropping from his earlier fifth to 10th.

Verstappen outbraked Leclerc for second at Turn 3, as Stroll overtook Russell moments later, and Alonso passed Sainz at Turn 4. A lap later, Hamilton outbraked Russell at Turn 1 to get ahead of team-mate.

Stroll hit the wall at Turn 5, the same mistake as de Vries had made, but his left-front corner survived. Hamilton passed Stroll for sixth, after Lance ran wide at Turn 16. Hamilton then set his sights on Sainz but just couldn’t find a way past.

At the front, Perez had one brush of the wall at Turn 15, but maintained his lead over Verstappen for his second victory of the weekend after his sprint win on Saturday. Leclerc was a distant third, as he stayed out of Alonso’s range.

Sainz held off Hamilton, as did Stroll with Russell – who made a late pitstop for softs, which produced an extra point fastest lap on the final tour.

There was late drama as Esteban Ocon, who started his Alpine from the pit lane, pitted on the final lap and found people running across the lane. Fortunately, they got out of the way just in time.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
51 1'43.370 209.062
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
51 1'44.232 0.862 0.862 207.333
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
49 1'44.241 0.871 0.009 207.315
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
49 1'44.561 1.191 0.320 206.681
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
50 1'44.589 1.219 0.028 206.625
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
48 1'45.175 1.805 0.586 205.474
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
48 1'45.346 1.976 0.171 205.141
8 France Pierre Gasly
47 1'45.540 2.170 0.194 204.764
9 Canada Lance Stroll
45 1'45.627 2.257 0.087 204.595
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
51 1'45.631 2.261 0.004 204.587
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
51 1'45.727 2.357 0.096 204.401
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
49 1'45.738 2.368 0.011 204.380
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
51 1'45.850 2.480 0.112 204.164
14 France Esteban Ocon
49 1'45.908 2.538 0.058 204.052
15 Thailand Alex Albon
51 1'45.925 2.555 0.017 204.019
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
36 1'46.304 2.934 0.379 203.292
17 United States Logan Sargeant
49 1'46.501 3.131 0.197 202.916
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
34 1'46.731 3.361 0.230 202.479
19 China Zhou Guanyu
31 1'47.553 4.183 0.822 200.931
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
4 1'48.781 5.411 1.228 198.663
View full results

2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategy

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
M 11 H 40
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
M 10 H 41
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
M 11 H 40
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
M 11 H 40
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
M 11 H 40
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
M 9 H 42
7 Canada Lance Stroll
M 11 H 43
8 United Kingdom George Russell
M 11 H 38 S 2
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
M 9 H 42
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
M 8 H 43
11 Australia Oscar Piastri
M 8 H 43
12 Thailand Alex Albon
M 7 H 44
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
M 10 H 41
14 France Pierre Gasly
M 5 H 18 H 28
15 France Esteban Ocon
H 50 S 1
16 United States Logan Sargeant
M 8 H 43
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
H 49 S 1
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
M 6 H 6 H 22 M 16
China Zhou Guanyu
M 11 H 25
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
H 9
View full results
shares
comments

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

F1 must seek answers after “boring” Baku F1 race, says Wolff
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
New Toyota boss hints that more GR sportscars are coming

New Toyota boss hints that more GR sportscars are coming

Automotive

New Toyota boss hints that more GR sportscars are coming New Toyota boss hints that more GR sportscars are coming

When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

NASCAR Cup
Dover

When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today? When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SGT Super GT
Fuji

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

F1 Formula 1

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

SUPC Supercars

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly" Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe