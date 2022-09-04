F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.
Verstappen led from pole, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. They all started on soft tyres, whereas Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell opted for mediums from the start – which allowed them to target a one-stop strategy after switching to hards.
That strategy was ruined by an odd-looking scenario with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda stopping on track twice, which gave Verstappen the advantage after a virtual safety car, but the pendulum swung back when Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo stopped too, bringing out a full safety car.
Hamilton retook the lead, but was at a tyre disadvantage to those behind, so Verstappen passed him right away at the restart. Hamilton eventually dropped to fourth, behind Russell and Leclerc, and raged over the radio about his tyre strategy.
2022 Dutch Grand Prix race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|72
|26
|2
|
George Russell
|72
|4.071
|4.071
|18
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|72
|10.929
|6.858
|15
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|72
|13.016
|2.087
|12
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|72
|18.168
|5.152
|10
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|72
|18.754
|0.586
|8
|7
|
Lando Norris
|72
|19.306
|0.552
|6
|8
|
Carlos Sainz
|72
|20.916
|1.610
|4
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|72
|21.117
|0.201
|2
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|72
|22.459
|1.342
|1
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|72
|27.009
|4.550
|12
|
Alex Albon
|72
|30.390
|3.381
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|72
|32.995
|2.605
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|72
|36.007
|3.012
|15
|
Kevin Magnussen
|72
|36.869
|0.862
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|72
|37.320
|0.451
|17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|72
|37.764
|0.444
|18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|71
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|
Valtteri Bottas
|53
|19 Laps
|18 Laps
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|43
|29 Laps
|10 Laps
|View full results
How the Dutch Grand Prix unfolded
Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Sainz, the latter just escaping a touch from Hamilton at Turn 1.
Under pressure from Alex Albon’s Williams, Kevin Magnussen suffered an off on Lap 2 that sent his Haas to the back after he brushed the wall. Russell’s Mercedes DRS-ed past the fast-starting McLaren of Lando Norris for sixth on Lap 3.
Sainz was the first of the frontrunners to pit on Lap 15 but suffered a disastrous 12.7s stop as the left-rear wheel wasn’t ready, allowing Perez ahead – although he had to run over Sainz’s spare wheelgun to exit his pit. Sainz fell to sixth as a result.
Leclerc, who lost 5s to Verstappen, pitted on Lap 18. Verstappen pitted a lap later, and this released the Mercedes, who both started on mediums as opposed to the soft-tyred starters in front of them.
On fresher tyres, Verstappen passed Russell for second at Tarzan on Lap 28, and chased after Hamilton, who was 2.6s up the road. Hamilton pitted for hard tyres a lap later, rejoining in fifth, with Russell following suit a couple of laps later.
Hamilton attacked Perez for third on Lap 36 and, after a couple of near misses around the lap, passed him a lap later at Tarzan but was further three-second delay by a rejoining Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – and was now over a pitstop behind Verstappen as a result. Russell passed Perez with ease two laps later.
Verstappen wasn’t happy on the medium tyre, however, and Hamilton began to catch him as well as second placed Leclerc. Perez was called in for hard tyres at this point, to help with aid Verstappen’s next tyre choice – and immediately set fastest lap. Leclerc pitted on Lap 46 for hards.
Yuki Tsunoda pulled off at Turn 5, claiming his tyres weren’t fitted properly, but rejoined without causing a safety car. After another pitstop, he parked up again causing a virtual safety car – which killed Mercedes’ planned one-stop strategy, and stranded the recently-stopped Ferraris on hard tyres while Norris and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) switched to softs behind them.
Verstappen pitted for fresh hard tyres, as did Hamilton and Russell for new mediums. The race restarted with Verstappen leading by 13s over Hamilton, Russell and Leclerc.
Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo stopped before Turn 1, just as Sainz passed Ocon for sixth under yellows. Verstappen pitted for softs, allowing Hamilton to take the lead ahead of Russell.
Under the safety car, Russell stopped again for softs, as did Sainz who almost hit Alonso as he rejoined the fast lane.
The race restarted with Hamilton, on used mediums, leading the soft-shod Verstappen, Russell and Leclerc. Perez was fifth on mediums, ahead of Sainz, Alonso, Norris and Ocon.
Verstappen passed Hamilton for the lead going into Tarzan with 11 laps to go, with Sainz passing Perez in similar fashion for fifth.
Russell passed an angry Hamilton for second on Lap 64, the two almost colliding at high speed on the start/finish straight. Leclerc also swooped past Hamilton to push him off the podium.
Sainz came under pressure from Perez for fifth but was also given a 5s time penalty for an unsafe release, Perez running wide across the gravel at Tarzan with a couple of laps to go.
Verstappen stroked home to win, ahead of Russell and Leclerc. Hamilton hung on to finish fourth, with Sainz losing fifth due to his penalty, which dropped him to eighth behind Perez, Alonso and Norris.
2022 Dutch Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Lap
|km/h
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'13.652
|62
|208.173
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'13.671
|0.019
|72
|208.119
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'13.854
|0.202
|54
|207.604
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine/Renault
|1'14.144
|0.492
|51
|206.792
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1'14.404
|0.752
|63
|206.069
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'14.413
|0.761
|62
|206.044
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'14.643
|0.991
|63
|205.409
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'14.706
|1.054
|63
|205.236
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'14.862
|1.210
|50
|204.808
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'15.043
|1.391
|65
|204.314
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'15.084
|1.432
|64
|204.203
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri/Red Bull
|1'15.165
|1.513
|65
|203.983
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'15.233
|1.581
|51
|203.798
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'15.369
|1.717
|53
|203.431
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'15.534
|1.882
|65
|202.986
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'15.577
|1.925
|52
|202.871
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'15.940
|2.288
|63
|201.901
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'16.066
|2.414
|62
|201.567
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'16.844
|3.192
|51
|199.526
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Red Bull
|1'17.138
|3.486
|16
|198.765
2022 Dutch Grand Prix tyre strategies
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|S
|18
|M
|30
|H
|8
|S
|4
|S
|19
|2
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|M
|31
|H
|17
|M
|9
|S
|17
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|S
|20
|M
|28
|H
|11
|S
|4
|S
|19
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|M
|29
|H
|19
|M
|9
|M
|24
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|S
|19
|M
|26
|H
|16
|M
|1
|M
|16
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|S
|12
|H
|35
|S
|10
|S
|25
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|M
|17
|H
|30
|S
|13
|S
|18
|8
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|S
|17
|M
|29
|H
|14
|S
|18
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|S
|18
|H
|38
|S
|4
|S
|19
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|S
|16
|M
|23
|H
|19
|S
|4
|S
|19
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|S
|14
|M
|22
|H
|25
|S
|1
|S
|16
|12
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|M
|21
|M
|21
|H
|13
|S
|1
|S
|17
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|M
|13
|M
|20
|H
|14
|S
|11
|S
|27
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|S
|9
|M
|27
|H
|14
|S
|8
|S
|24
|15
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|M
|14
|M
|20
|H
|13
|S
|12
|S
|28
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|12
|S
|28
|M
|18
|S
|4
|S
|20
|17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|S
|11
|M
|16
|H
|20
|S
|8
|S
|1
|S
|17
|18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|S
|13
|M
|13
|H
|28
|S
|1
|S
|17
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|16
|S
|18
|M
|19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|S
|16
|M
|30
|H
|2
|S
|3
|View full results
Related video
Dutch GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Latest news
AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz
The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has responded to conspiracy theories concerning Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.
Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's points lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings now looks more commanding than at any stage in last year's title battle after winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The Red Bull driver's determination to make 2022 a one-horse race aside, there was plenty to keep observers interested last weekend, including the outcome of Oscar Piastri's contract saga and an intriguing development in the mooted Red Bull-Porsche deal. Here's what we learned
Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?
Max Verstappen’s march to the Formula 1 title continued with his 10th victory of the season in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix - but it was not a race he won easily.
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers
Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks
The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off
OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault
OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa
OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa