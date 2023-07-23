F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, to set a new record for consecutive race wins for Red Bull.
Verstappen made a better start than poleman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who lost further spots to both McLarens of Oscar Piastri, who profited from hugging the inside of Turn 1, and Lando Norris, who drove around the outside of him at Turn 2.
Norris undercut Piastri for second place at the first round of pitstops, and clung on to the runner-up spot despite a charging drive from the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who finished third.
2023 F1 Hungarian GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|70
|1:38'08.634
|187.457
|2
|26
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|70
|+33.731
|33.731
|186.389
|2
|18
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|70
|+37.603
|3.872
|186.267
|2
|15
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|70
|+39.134
|1.531
|186.219
|2
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|70
|+1'02.572
|23.438
|185.486
|2
|10
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|70
|+1'05.825
|3.253
|185.385
|2
|8
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|70
|+1'10.317
|4.492
|185.245
|2
|6
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|70
|+1'11.073
|0.756
|185.221
|2
|4
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|70
|+1'15.709
|4.636
|185.077
|2
|2
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|69
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|184.321
|2
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|69
|+1 Lap
|14.472
|183.870
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|69
|+1 Lap
|0.992
|183.840
|2
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|69
|+1 Lap
|6.178
|183.648
|2
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|69
|+1 Lap
|15.041
|183.183
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|69
|+1 Lap
|0.245
|183.175
|2
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|69
|+1 Lap
|8.948
|182.900
|2
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|69
|+1 Lap
|21.860
|182.230
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|dnf
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|67
|+3 Laps
|2 Laps
|182.503
|3
|Retirement
|Williams
|Mercedes
|dnf
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|2
|+68 Laps
|65 Laps
|150.851
|1
|Collision
|Alpine
|Renault
|dnf
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|1
|+69 Laps
|1 Lap
|125.039
|1
|Collision
|Alpine
|Renault
|View full results
How the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP unfolded
Hamilton and Verstappen shared the front row for the first time since the infamous Abu Dhabi GP of 2021. But Hamilton couldn’t hold his hard-earned pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, as Verstappen eased his way down the inside at Turn 1.
Hamilton, forced wide by Verstappen, lost a further spot to Piastri straight away and then Norris demoted him further at Turn 2. Hamilton fell to fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and a fast-starting Carlos Sainz, who started from 11th on soft tyres unlike the majority on mediums.
A first-corner clash was sparked by Zhou Guanyu who, after making a terrible start in his Alfa Romeo, punted Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri into Esteban Ocon, who clattered into Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly. Ocon and Gasly were both forced out with suspension damage, the second double DNF for Alpine on the trot.
The race settled down with Verstappen romping away to a big lead over Piastri. Perez – who started from ninth on hards – gained a spot from the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso at the start of lap eight. Sainz was the first of the top six to stop on lap 16, switching his softs for hards, with Hamilton pitting from fourth a lap later.
Leclerc suffered a slow stop when the left-rear wheelgun failed, rejoining 11th behind Sainz and Lance Stroll (Aston, who’d also stopped earlier). Leclerc soon battled past Stroll at Turn 2 on lap 20.
Significantly, Piastri stopped a lap after Norris and lost his second position to his team-mate when he rejoined, as Lando used the undercut and swooped around the outside of him at Turn 1.
Verstappen ran until lap 24 before pitting, by far the longest-running of the medium starters, retaining his lead from Perez, who was running an alternate strategy. Perez pitted soon after, rejoining between the Ferraris, while Mercedes allowed Hamilton past Russell for fourth as they were running alternate strategies.
Perez caught and bullied his way past Sainz at Turn 1 on lap 27, and then passed Russell at Turn 2 a tour later. Perez caught Hamilton just after half distance, but he put up such a good fight that Red Bull resorted to strategy to undercut past him. Piastri also pitted at this point from third, but suffered a slow stop, losing a second to Perez.
Norris made his final stop on lap 45, rejoining 7s ahead of the Piastri/Perez duel for the final spot on the podium. Perez passed Piastri through Turns 1 and 2 a couple of laps later, and then set off after Norris, who was 8s up the road.
Hamilton pitted from second with 20 laps to go, rejoining in fifth. Verstappen was again last to stop, going back to medium tyres to ensure his extra point for fastest lap.
Verstappen reeled off his seventh win of the season, 33s ahead of Norris – who chastised backmarkers for getting in his way but held on to second place. Perez charged to a solid third, while Hamilton passed Piastri for fourth with 13 laps remaining and closed right up to Perez at the end of the race.
Sixth-placed-on-the-road Leclerc received a 5s penalty for speeding in the pits during his final stop, and coupled with George Russell (Mercedes) passing Sainz on track for seventh with five laps to go, Russell took sixth position instead from 18th on the grid after his qualifying disaster.
The Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll claimed the final points, behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.
2023 F1 Hungarian GP fastest laps
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|53
|1'20.504
|195.910
|2
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|54
|+1.097
|1.097
|193.277
|3
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|48
|+1.654
|0.557
|191.966
|4
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|50
|+1.674
|0.020
|191.919
|5
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|53
|+1.791
|0.117
|191.647
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|50
|+1.965
|0.174
|191.242
|7
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|54
|+2.080
|0.115
|190.976
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|45
|+2.232
|0.152
|190.625
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|51
|+2.241
|0.009
|190.604
|10
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|68
|+2.765
|0.524
|189.405
|11
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|54
|+2.921
|0.156
|189.051
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|+2.992
|0.071
|188.890
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|42
|+3.069
|0.077
|188.716
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|42
|+3.147
|0.078
|188.540
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|12
|+3.239
|0.092
|188.333
|16
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|54
|+3.360
|0.121
|188.061
|17
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|67
|+3.430
|0.070
|187.904
|18
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|54
|+3.547
|0.117
|187.643
|View full results
2023 F1 Hungarian GP pitstops
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|2
|3
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
M : 26
|
H : 28
|
M : 22
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 17
|
H : 27
|
M : 29
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
H : 27
|
M : 24
|
M : 31
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
M : 19
|
H : 33
|
M : 24
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 24
|
M : 31
|6
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
H : 28
|
M : 18
|
M : 24
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
M : 20
|
H : 26
|
H : 31
|8
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
S : 15
|
H : 29
|
H : 29
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
M : 23
|
H : 27
|
H : 27
|10
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
S : 9
|
H : 30
|
H : 39
|11
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
M : 8
|
H : 26
|
H : 38
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
M : 12
|
H : 36
|
H : 32
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
M : 21
|
H : 14
|
M : 43
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
M : 19
|
H : 25
|
H : 36
|15
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
S : 9
|
H : 38
|
M : 25
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
M : 13
|
H : 33
|
H : 36
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
M : 14
|
H : 30
|
H : 33
|18
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
M : 13
|
H : 24
|
H : 33
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
M : 5
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
S : 1
|View full results
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'
Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace
Latest news
Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"
Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)" Larson: "I've been cost a lot of good finishes by (Hamlin)"
2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win
Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.