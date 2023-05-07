Subscribe
Previous / F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid Next / Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Miami International Autodrome.

Charles Bradley
By:

His team-mate Sergio Perez led from pole position, running medium tyres like the majority of the field, while Verstappen started ninth on hards after his qualifying woes restricted him to ninth on the grid.

As expected, Verstappen worked his way through the field, and led the middle stages of the race after Perez pitted. After Verstappen stopped, he rejoined just behind Perez, but quickly passed his team-mate to ensure his third victory of the year.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix results

Cla Driver Laps Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
57 26
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
57 5.384 5.384 18
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
57 26.305 20.921 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell
57 33.229 6.924 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
57 42.511 9.282 10
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
57 51.249 8.738 8
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
57 52.988 1.739 6
8 France Pierre Gasly
57 55.670 2.682 4
9 France Esteban Ocon
57 58.123 2.453 2
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
57 1'02.945 4.822 1
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
57 1'04.309 1.364
12 Canada Lance Stroll
57 1'04.754 0.445
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
57 1'11.637 6.883
14 Thailand Alex Albon
57 1'12.861 1.224
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
57 1'14.950 2.089
16 China Zhou Guanyu
57 1'18.440 3.490
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris
57 1'27.717 9.277
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
57 1'28.949 1.232
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
56
20 United States Logan Sargeant
56
View full results

How the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix unfolded

Perez held his pole position advantage into Turn 1, leading ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Behind them, Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes) passed Kevin Magnussen (Haas) to run fourth and fifth respectively. Further back, Lando Norris (McLaren) was tagged from behind by Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) at the first corner, dropping them to the tail of the field.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) passed Magnussen for sixth at Turn 11, while Verstappen stayed in ninth on lap one, having started on the hard tyre. But he leapt ahead of both Leclerc and Magnussen at the start of lap 4 to run sixth, with Magnussen taking advantage to vault back in front of Leclerc as they briefly ran three-wide.

Perez pulled clear of the DRS range of Alonso out front, while Sainz ran a close third. Verstappen outbraked Russell into Turn 17 on lap 8 and repeated the move on Gasly a lap later to take fourth. Russell also passed Gasly a few corners later, at Turn 1 at the start of lap 10.

Verstappen was 4.6s behind leader Perez at this point and set about closing the gap to Sainz. Verstappen DRS-ed past Sainz into Turn 11 on lap 14 and repeated the move on Alonso a lap later to make it a Red Bull 1-2 by lap 15 – with the lead gap already down to 3.7s.

In the battle for best of the rest, Sainz was right on Alonso’s tail when he pitted on 19 – locking up his brakes as he entered the pitlane – and rejoined in heavy traffic. He had to battle past Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), but was pinged for speeding in the pitlane anyway, and received a 5s penalty.

Perez was the first Red Bull to pit on lap 21, with a 2.2-second stop that allowed Verstappen to lead. Alonso pitted from second on lap 25, having extended his stint on mediums, rejoining behind Sainz on the road, but running ahead with his penalty taken into account.

Alonso passed Sainz anyway, at Turn 11 just before half distance, and moved ahead of the long-running Esteban Ocon (Alpine) a couple of laps later to reclaim third. Russell came into the frame again, passing Sainz for fourth on lap 38.

Verstappen proved faster on much older tyres than Perez was on new hards, and pitted on lap 46 – although his stop was a relatively slow 3.1s – and Max rejoined behind his team-mate on fresh mediums. But Perez was on hard tyres that had 25 laps on them, and although he tried his best to defend, Verstappen passed him with 10 laps to go at Turn 1 and pulled away to win by over 5s.

Alonso finished a distant third, ahead of Russell and Sainz. Hamilton surged to sixth in the closing stages, passing Leclerc and Gasly. Ocon and Magnussen rounded out the point scorers.

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
56 1'29.708 217.184
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
57 1'30.519 0.811 0.811 215.238
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
57 1'30.560 0.852 0.041 215.141
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
57 1'30.669 0.961 0.109 214.882
5 Canada Lance Stroll
44 1'30.862 1.154 0.193 214.426
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
36 1'30.901 1.193 0.039 214.334
7 United Kingdom George Russell
57 1'31.015 1.307 0.114 214.065
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
56 1'31.038 1.330 0.023 214.011
9 France Esteban Ocon
56 1'31.143 1.435 0.105 213.765
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
55 1'31.362 1.654 0.219 213.252
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
57 1'31.434 1.726 0.072 213.084
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
57 1'31.562 1.854 0.128 212.786
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
53 1'31.691 1.983 0.129 212.487
14 China Zhou Guanyu
56 1'31.736 2.028 0.045 212.383
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
56 1'31.838 2.130 0.102 212.147
16 Thailand Alex Albon
55 1'31.852 2.144 0.014 212.115
17 France Pierre Gasly
55 1'31.971 2.263 0.119 211.840
18 Australia Oscar Piastri
56 1'32.006 2.298 0.035 211.760
19 United States Logan Sargeant
50 1'32.384 2.676 0.378 210.893
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
47 1'32.401 2.693 0.017 210.854
View full results

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix tyre strategy

Cla Driver 1 2
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
H 45 M 12
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
M 20 H 37
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
M 25 H 34
4 United Kingdom George Russell
M 17 H 40
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
M 18 H 39
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
H 37 M 20
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
M 17 H 40
8 France Pierre Gasly
M 15 H 42
9 France Esteban Ocon
H 39 M 18
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
M 14 H 43
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
H 36 M 21
12 Canada Lance Stroll
H 43 M 16
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
M 15 H 42
14 Thailand Alex Albon
M 22 H 35
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
H 33 M 24
16 China Zhou Guanyu
H 31 M 26
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris
S 4 H 53
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
M 15 H 42
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
S 5 H 51
20 United States Logan Sargeant
M 2 H 54
View full results
shares
comments

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe