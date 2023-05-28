Subscribe
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins wild 2023 Monaco GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in a race shaken up by a mid-race downpour.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen led every lap, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, but had to negotiate his way through a heavy rain shower. He clipped the wall just before pitting for intermediate tyres but benefited when Alonso stopped for slicks just before the rain arrived.

Verstappen had one more wall hit with nine laps to go at the exit of the Swimming Pool section, but survived for his 39th F1 victory, his fourth of 2023.

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

 
Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
78 1:48'51.980 25
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
78 1:49'19.901 27.921 27.921 18
3 France Esteban Ocon
78 1:49'28.970 36.990 9.069 15
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
78 1:49'31.042 39.062 2.072 13
5 United Kingdom George Russell
78 1:49'48.264 56.284 17.222 10
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
78 1:49'53.870 1'01.890 5.606 8
7 France Pierre Gasly
78 1:49'54.342 1'02.362 0.472 6
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
78 1:49'55.371 1'03.391 1.029 4
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
77 1 lap 2
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
77 1 lap 1
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
77 1 lap
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
77 1 lap
13 China Zhou Guanyu
77 1 lap
14 Thailand Alex Albon
77 1 lap
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
76 2 laps
16 Mexico Sergio Perez
76 2 laps
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
76 2 laps
18 United States Logan Sargeant
76 2 laps
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
70
Canada Lance Stroll
53
View full results

How the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen, who started on medium slick tyres, held his pole position advantage ahead of Alonso (on hards) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine, on mediums). Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, on hards) just held off Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, on mediums) for fourth.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was penalised three grid positions after impeding Lando Norris in qualifying, ran sixth from Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Starting at the back of the grid after his qualifying crash, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez didn’t make any progress at the start and pitted for hard tyres at the end of lap one.

Sainz attacked Ocon at the Nouvelle Chicane on lap 11, clipping the rear of the Alpine and damaging the left-side front wing endplate, which flew off a few corners later at Beau Rivage. Sainz was shown the black and white flag for causing a collision.

Verstappen’s lead over Alonso stretched to over 10s by lap 25, with Ocon over 17s further back.

Hamilton pitted for hards just before half distance, as did Ocon – who suffered a slow stop – and Sainz.

Further back, Perez collided with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin at the Nouvelle Chicane, and then clashed at the same spot with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas a few laps later, breaking his front wing and forcing him to pit again. Stroll then hit Magnussen at Anthony Nogues, damaging his wing.

After encountering traffic, Verstappen’s lead fell to 7s, but extended his advantage again when he worked through it by half distance.

Leclerc pitted from third on lap 45, just before rain started to fall on the far side of the circuit at the top of the hill, from Mirabeau to Portier, on lap 52. Stroll and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) were the first to jump to intermediate tyres.

Alonso pitted for medium slicks, just as Ocon stopped for intermediates as the rain spread right across the circuit. Sainz suffered a half-spin at a drenched Mirabeau, dropping behind Leclerc.

Verstappen made his sole pitstop for intermediates on lap 55, after clipping the wall at Portier, while Alonso pitted for a second time for inters too. Ferrari was forced to stack its cars, while Magnussen tried to brave it on slicks but hit the wall at Rascasse, just being able to drag his car into the pits for full wet tyres.

After the pitstops were complete, Verstappen led Alonso by 22s, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly and Sainz. Russell went off down the escape road at Mirabeau and was hit by Perez has he rejoined – for which Russell was given a 5s penalty for rejoining in an unsafe manner.

Verstappen cruised to victory, 27s ahead of Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton and Russell, who stayed clear of Leclerc to negate his penalty despite a damaged car. Behind the battling Gasly and Sainz, the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri passed a brake-troubled Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri for ninth and tenth respectively inside the final 10 laps.

Stroll was the first retirement, as his Aston cried enough after several encounters with the barriers and other cars, while Magnussen also didn’t see the chequered flag.

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
33 1'15.650 158.799
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
46 1'15.773 0.123 0.123 158.541
3 France Pierre Gasly
49 1'15.831 0.181 0.058 158.420
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
5 1'16.269 0.619 0.438 157.510
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
43 1'16.449 0.799 0.180 157.140
6 France Esteban Ocon
41 1'16.528 0.878 0.079 156.977
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
23 1'16.604 0.954 0.076 156.822
8 Thailand Alex Albon
24 1'16.672 1.022 0.068 156.683
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
43 1'16.674 1.024 0.002 156.678
10 United Kingdom George Russell
48 1'16.798 1.148 0.124 156.425
11 China Zhou Guanyu
5 1'16.926 1.276 0.128 156.165
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
6 1'16.991 1.341 0.065 156.033
13 United States Logan Sargeant
32 1'17.302 1.652 0.311 155.406
14 Australia Oscar Piastri
47 1'17.513 1.863 0.211 154.983
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
43 1'17.561 1.911 0.048 154.887
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
36 1'17.680 2.030 0.119 154.649
17 Canada Lance Stroll
18 1'17.769 2.119 0.089 154.472
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
19 1'17.824 2.174 0.055 154.363
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris
46 1'17.844 2.194 0.020 154.324
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
41 1'18.351 2.701 0.507 153.325
View full results
 

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4 5 6
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
M 55 I 23
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
H 55 M 2 I 23
3 France Esteban Ocon
M 32 H 22 I 24
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
M 31 H 23 I 24
5 United Kingdom George Russell
H 54 I 24
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
H 44 M 11 I 23
7 France Pierre Gasly
H 47 M 7 I 24
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
H 33 M 22 I 23
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
M 50 H 4 I 23
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
H 54 I 23
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
H 51 I 26
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
M 53 I 24
13 China Zhou Guanyu
S 1 H 51 I 25
14 Thailand Alex Albon
M 18 H 34 I 25
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
M 53 I 23
16 Mexico Sergio Perez
M 1 H 33 M 20 I 4 W 13 I 6
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
M 1 H 53 I 5 W 17
18 United States Logan Sargeant
M 20 H 3 S 29 I 24
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
H 56 W 14
Canada Lance Stroll
H 52 I 2
View full results
