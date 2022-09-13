Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Next / Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

How Red Bull bucked the Monza F1 trend to win Italian GP

Formula 1 teams have always revelled in the aerodynamic challenges posed by Monza, with its high-speed nature warranting a bespoke wing package.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
How Red Bull bucked the Monza F1 trend to win Italian GP
Listen to this article

However, against the backdrop of the cost cap and the arrival of a regulation set that’s delivered a vastly different car, there was a sense that teams might have to redraw their battle plans for 2022.

In the end, there was a split approach for how teams opted to attack the Italian Grand Prix – and it was interesting that the eventual winner had perhaps the most conservative design.

Red Bull, like many others, bucked the usual trend in coming up with a Monza package. Instead it opted to use the lower downforce wing used at the likes of Baku and Spa.

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As it also did at those races, it also opted to reduce its downforce levels by running with just the one beam wing element.

Red Bull did at least trial a drag-reducing option though, as Sergio Perez was tasked with testing the same wing, albeit with the trailing edge of the upper flap trimmed back (main image, yellow highlight).

The solution was quickly discarded though as the DRS oscillation issues that dogged the squad throughout the back end of 2021 once again reared their head.

As the team went into qualifying, the extra downforce it was carrying might have been perceived as a penalty around Monza. However, this proved not to be an issue for Red Bull, as the RB18 has not only proved to be quick in a straightline all season, even when carrying more wing than rivals, it has been able to make up time in the traction zones too.

The team had also decided to set Max Verstappen’s car up with the race in mind, rather than qualifying, knowing it had to account for a power unit penalty.

Running with more wing not only helped it protect the tyres and extend its first stint, it also provided it with a larger DRS delta when it did need to pass its competitors, whilst also being beneficial for qualifying.

Read Also:
Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75 diffuser with flow-vis paint

Ferrari F1-75 diffuser with flow-vis paint

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A one-off livery was not the only trick that Ferrari had up its sleeve for its home race, with the Scuderia utilizing a low downforce rear wing that we’d already seen tested at Spa.

What wasn’t trialled, even though it was available at the time, was the single beam wing element that the team installed to help reduce downforce and drag for the challenges posed by Monza.

The wing itself is a simple development of the design used by Ferrari throughout the course of 2022, with the spoon-shaped mainplane being flattened out more and more with each iteration.

The wing elements also take up less and less of the available box region as the designers targeted a downforce and drag reduction.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Revisions also had to be made to the F1-75’s front wing (above) to accommodate the changes made to the rear wing and beam wing, with the upper flap trimmed back to help balance the car front-to-rear.

Mercedes W13 rear wing, Italian GP

Mercedes W13 rear wing, Italian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has struggled with straightline speed this season, yet it didn’t feel the need to introduce a bespoke rear wing design to help reduce drag. Instead, it was a case of tweaking the W13’s lowest downforce configuration wing to help reduce the deficit.

This included the use of the full endplate wingtip design again, which is interchangeable with the more traditional cutout owing to the wing’s construction (inset).

From an historic perspective, this design is an unusual approach but, given the regulation changes that have been made and the impact that the rolled endplates play in the design efficiency of the wing, there’s going to be numerous new solutions that arise.

The design has also been used by Alpine this season and will alter the vortex that’s shed from the wingtip. The trailing edge of the upper flap was also cut back significantly, with a Gurney flap added that was used on Friday before the team sought a further reduction in drag.

In order to reduce drag further still, the wing assembly was configured with a new, single element, beam wing (below).

Mercedes W13 beam wing

Mercedes W13 beam wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo continued to use the low downforce rear wing that it introduced at the Belgian GP and which features the unique cross-cut wingtip. However, in an effort to reduce downforce, the trailing edge of the upper flap was trimmed back (yellow highlight).

In order to achieve this, and retain the DRS mechanism's position on the flap, the central section of the wing had to remain intact though.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing, Italian GP

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing, Italian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri didn’t have a bespoke rear wing option available for Monza, instead opting to make changes to the low downforce solution it introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix.

This came in the form of two changes, with the trailing edge of the upper flap trimmed back (above) and just a single element beam wing employed (below).

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin had already given us a glimpse of the rear wing that it was set to use at Monza just a few weeks ago at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The design is by far the most extreme of those presented, with the complex shape reminiscent of some of the wings used at Monza under the previous regulations. A reduction in the wing’s angle of incidence is also paramount in the designer’s attempts to reduce downforce and drag.

Unlike some of its rivals, the team didn’t opt to reduce the number of elements in its beam wing setup though, retaining the two-element configuration.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
Previous article

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
Next article

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win

Hamilton: Battling through F1 field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track

Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane

Latest news

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”

Lewis Hamilton admits that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will need some good fortune if it is to win a race before the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel, Hakkinen among first names for 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden
General General

Vettel, Hakkinen among first names for 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen are among the names announced for the 2023 Race of Champions, which returns to the north of Sweden in January.

F1 teams failed to agree on plan to stop races ending under safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams failed to agree on plan to stop races ending under safety car

Formula 1 teams failed to agree on plans to stop races ending under the safety car amid discussions after last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy, according to Andreas Seidl.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
1 h
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.