F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions
Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon were fastest during the Brazilian Grand Prix's pair of practice sessions at Interlagos, the 21st round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.
Perez was fastest in FP1, held on Friday morning, and Ocon set the pace in Saturday’s FP2, which was run after qualifying but ahead of the sprint race.
Brazilian Grand Prix FP1 results: Perez fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|29
|1'11.853
|215.890
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|31
|1'11.857
|0.004
|0.004
|215.878
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28
|1'11.861
|0.008
|0.004
|215.866
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|30
|1'12.039
|0.186
|0.178
|215.333
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1'12.040
|0.187
|0.001
|215.330
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1'12.055
|0.202
|0.015
|215.285
|7
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|30
|1'12.157
|0.304
|0.102
|214.981
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|27
|1'12.314
|0.461
|0.157
|214.514
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|31
|1'12.466
|0.613
|0.152
|214.064
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|32
|1'12.467
|0.614
|0.001
|214.061
|11
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|25
|1'12.554
|0.701
|0.087
|213.804
|12
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|29
|1'12.633
|0.780
|0.079
|213.572
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|30
|1'12.705
|0.852
|0.072
|213.360
|14
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|1'12.759
|0.906
|0.054
|213.202
|15
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|28
|1'12.955
|1.102
|0.196
|212.629
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1'12.997
|1.144
|0.042
|212.507
|17
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|32
|1'13.019
|1.166
|0.022
|212.443
|18
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|30
|1'13.115
|1.262
|0.096
|212.164
|19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|32
|1'13.347
|1.494
|0.232
|211.493
|20
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|28
|1'13.359
|1.506
|0.012
|211.458
What happened in Brazilian GP Free Practice 1?
Perez set the early pace, after teammate Verstappen ran off the road on his opening flyer at Descida do Lago, but the two-time world champion was quickly back on track and took his place at the top of the timesheet with 1m14.104s.
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas first equalled that, then beat it with 1m13.807s on medium tyres. Running on hards, Verstappen responded with 1m13.646s, taking P1 back by 0.161s. He then lowered that to 1m13.575s.
Perez was first to switch to the soft tyres, unleashing 1m11.853s that Verstappen failed to beat by 0.008s, and Max continued to complain about a lack of grip from the front-end of his car.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped to P2 in the closing stages, just 0.004s off Perez and the same amount in front of Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest for Ferrari, 0.186s off the pace but one thousandth of a second ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Mercedes of George Russell was sixth fastest, ahead of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Bottas.
Brazilian Grand Prix FP2 results: Ocon fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|1'14.604
|207.929
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|36
|1'14.788
|0.184
|0.184
|207.418
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|31
|1'14.916
|0.312
|0.128
|207.063
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|29
|1'15.049
|0.445
|0.133
|206.696
|5
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|30
|1'15.098
|0.494
|0.049
|206.562
|6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|33
|1'15.137
|0.533
|0.039
|206.454
|7
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|32
|1'15.636
|1.032
|0.499
|205.092
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|40
|1'15.684
|1.080
|0.048
|204.962
|9
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|38
|1'15.815
|1.211
|0.131
|204.608
|10
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|1'15.851
|1.247
|0.036
|204.511
|11
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|38
|1'15.856
|1.252
|0.005
|204.497
|12
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|32
|1'15.865
|1.261
|0.009
|204.473
|13
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|37
|1'15.868
|1.264
|0.003
|204.465
|14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|28
|1'15.994
|1.390
|0.126
|204.126
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|34
|1'16.047
|1.443
|0.053
|203.984
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|34
|1'16.181
|1.577
|0.134
|203.625
|17
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|43
|1'16.263
|1.659
|0.082
|203.406
|18
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|44
|1'16.400
|1.796
|0.137
|203.041
|19
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|37
|1'16.468
|1.864
|0.068
|202.861
|20
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|28
|1'16.480
|1.876
|0.012
|202.829
What happened in Brazilian GP Free Practice 2?
This session occurred on Saturday morning ahead of the sprint event, so it was more about race pace and data gathering than evaluating raw speed.
Ferrari set the early bar, with Leclerc lapping a tenth faster than Sainz. Perez went to the top with 1m15.539s on the hard tyres, a tenth ahead of Hamilton. Russell then took over with 1m15.115s on softs and then lowered the P1 time to 1m14.916s.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon beat that with 1m14.604s at the halfway point, three tenths clear of Russell.
Perez rose to second in the closing stages on softs, 0.184s off Ocon. Russell stayed third, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Verstappen was fifth fastest, from Hamilton and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri). Sprint pole winner Kevin Magnussen was ninth for Haas, while neither Ferrari made the top 10.
Nicolas Latifi suffered a brief off early on at Juncao but continued in his Williams. He was partnered in this session by his replacement next year, Logan Sargeant, who ran in place of Alex Albon to gain a superlicence point.
