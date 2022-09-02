F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Dutch Grand Prix practice at Zandvoort on Friday, the 15th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.
George Russell’s Mercedes was fastest in FP1 and Leclerc topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day of 1m12.345s.
Dutch Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|29
|1'12.455
|211.612
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|28
|1'12.695
|0.240
|0.240
|210.914
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|30
|1'12.845
|0.390
|0.150
|210.479
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|32
|1'12.929
|0.474
|0.084
|210.237
|5
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|31
|1'13.077
|0.622
|0.148
|209.811
|6
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|30
|1'13.127
|0.672
|0.050
|209.668
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|30
|1'13.416
|0.961
|0.289
|208.842
|8
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|31
|1'13.633
|1.178
|0.217
|208.227
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|33
|1'13.963
|1.508
|0.330
|207.298
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|29
|1'14.063
|1.608
|0.100
|207.018
|11
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|29
|1'14.163
|1.708
|0.100
|206.739
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|30
|1'14.257
|1.802
|0.094
|206.477
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|31
|1'14.405
|1.950
|0.148
|206.066
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|28
|1'14.474
|2.019
|0.069
|205.875
|15
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|28
|1'14.500
|2.045
|0.026
|205.804
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|18
|1'14.534
|2.079
|0.034
|205.710
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|31
|1'14.630
|2.175
|0.096
|205.445
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|22
|1'14.695
|2.240
|0.065
|205.266
|19
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|1'14.714
|2.259
|0.019
|205.214
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|33
|1'15.122
|2.667
|0.408
|204.099
|View full results
What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen caused a red flag in the early stages when his Red Bull ground to a halt with a gearbox problem that put him out of the session after just a handful of laps on hard compound tyres.
Fernando Alonso set the soft-tyred bar at 1m13.635s, soon topped by Lando Norris on 1m12.929s and then Sainz on 1m12.845s
Mercedes ran longer on hards early on, so the track grip had evolved further by the time they switched to softs. Russell went to the top of the times on 1m12.455s with 13 minutes to go, with Hamilton taking P2, 0.240s in arrears of his teammate.
Sainz was third, ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (who took a trip through the gravel at Turn 11). Leclerc was sixth, ahead of Perez – who suffered a grassy off but continued.
Dutch Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|27
|1'12.345
|211.934
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|30
|1'12.349
|0.004
|0.004
|211.922
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1'12.417
|0.072
|0.068
|211.723
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|1'12.448
|0.103
|0.031
|211.633
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1'12.655
|0.310
|0.207
|211.030
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1'12.746
|0.401
|0.091
|210.766
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|25
|1'12.848
|0.503
|0.102
|210.471
|8
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1'13.042
|0.697
|0.194
|209.912
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|27
|1'13.305
|0.960
|0.263
|209.158
|10
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|10
|1'13.362
|1.017
|0.057
|208.996
|11
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|19
|1'13.419
|1.074
|0.057
|208.834
|12
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|23
|1'13.493
|1.148
|0.074
|208.623
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|27
|1'13.604
|1.259
|0.111
|208.309
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|27
|1'13.611
|1.266
|0.007
|208.289
|15
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|25
|1'13.624
|1.279
|0.013
|208.252
|16
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|16
|1'13.666
|1.321
|0.042
|208.134
|17
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|26
|1'13.837
|1.492
|0.171
|207.651
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|27
|1'14.167
|1.822
|0.330
|206.728
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1'14.282
|1.937
|0.115
|206.408
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|24
|1'14.797
|2.452
|0.515
|204.986
|View full results
What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?
Verstappen employed his hitherto unused softs in the early going, setting the bar at 1m13.465s. That was 0.079s faster than Sainz on mediums.
Sainz then went faster on 1m13.412s, with Leclerc getting within 0.025s, as Verstappen got mired in traffic on his second push lap.
Sainz switched to softs and lowered his P1 time to 1m12.349s, 0.068s clear of Hamilton, with Russell three tenths further back. Leclerc ran later, and pipped Sainz by 0.004s.
Hamilton was third ahead of Norris and Russell. Verstappen could only manage eighth, seven tenths off the pace.
Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag with 12 minutes to go when he beached his AlphaTauri.
Piastri aware of "big challenge" ahead, says McLaren
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
