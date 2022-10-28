Tickets Subscribe
Mexican GP: Russell tops second F1 practice, Leclerc shunts
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP Results

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Mexican GP practice for Mercedes

Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest during Mexican Grand Prix practice in Mexico City on Friday, the 20th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: George Russell fastest in Mexican GP practice for Mercedes
Listen to this article

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in FP1 before Russell topped FP2, which doubled as a 2023 Pirelli prototype tyre test and so was unrepresentative in the main.

But Russell set the time on 2022-spec soft tyres, as he didn’t run in FP1, so it was a competitively legitimate lap.

Mexican Grand Prix FP1 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 25 1'20.707 191.983
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 20 1'20.753 0.046 0.046 191.873
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 22 1'20.827 0.120 0.074 191.698
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 22 1'20.827 0.120 0.000 191.698
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 17 1'20.849 0.142 0.022 191.646
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'20.899 0.192 0.050 191.527
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 23 1'21.083 0.376 0.184 191.093
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 21 1'21.120 0.413 0.037 191.005
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 25 1'21.310 0.603 0.190 190.559
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 24 1'21.525 0.818 0.215 190.057
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 16 1'21.762 1.055 0.237 189.506
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 20 1'21.820 1.113 0.058 189.371
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 24 1'21.865 1.158 0.045 189.267
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 22 1'21.952 1.245 0.087 189.066
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 20 1'22.912 2.205 0.960 186.877
16 New Zealand Liam Lawson
AlphaTauri 19 1'23.861 3.154 0.949 184.762
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 22 1'24.246 3.539 0.385 183.918
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Mercedes 20 1'24.582 3.875 0.336 183.187
19 Australia Jack Doohan
Alpine 13 1'24.615 3.908 0.033 183.116
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 9 1'26.766 6.059 2.151 178.576
View full results

What happened in Mexican GP Free Practice 1?

Two-time champion Max Verstappen set the early pace at 1m23.292s on hard tyres, six tenths clear of Red Bull stablemate, and local hero, Sergio Perez.

Verstappen lowered that to 1m22.779s before Perez briefly nicked P1 off him with 1m22.702s to the home crowd’s delight. Verstappen then worked down to 1m22.291s, 0.382s ahead of Perez. 

Sainz was best of the rest for Ferrari on the hards, half a second off, while teammate Charles Leclerc was first to run on softs. Leclerc duly leapt to the top with 1m21.546s, and then improved to 1m20.753s on his second push lap.

Verstappen was on course to beat Leclerc when he spun at the Esses, while Sainz did manage to pip his teammate with 1m20.707s, the fastest time of the session. Perez and Verstappen set exactly the same laptime on softs, 0.12s off the pace, with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in fifth, a further 0.02s in arrears, with another 0.05s back to Fernando Alonso’s Alpine

There were plenty of incidents: On a dusty track early on, Williams’ FP1 rookie Logan Sargeant ran wide on the entry to the Foro Sol stadium section, while Alonso also briefly went off track in the Esses.  

The session was red flagged with 22 minutes remaining when Pietro Fittipaldi’s Haas ground to a smoky halt at Turn 2 on an out lap. Meantime, Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo needed retrieving from the end of the pit lane when his gearbox failed to upshift.

Of the FP1 rookies, AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson was fastest in 16th but had a moment and visited the escape road at Ese del Lago. In the closing minutes of the session he caused a red flag when his car suffered a technical failure and, as he didn’t have time to cool the brakes, the front-left corner caught fire.

Sargeant was 17th, ahead of Nyck de Vries in his final outing for Mercedes. Jack Doohan (Alpine) hit engine trouble on his way to 19th, with Fittipaldi only managing nine laps before his day also ended early. 

Read Also:

Mexican Grand Prix FP2 results: Russell fastest from Tsunoda

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 32 1'19.970 193.752
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 30 1'20.798 0.828 0.828 191.767
3 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 31 1'21.177 1.207 0.379 190.871
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 32 1'21.509 1.539 0.332 190.094
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 34 1'21.579 1.609 0.070 189.931
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 34 1'21.588 1.618 0.009 189.910
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 13 1'21.618 1.648 0.030 189.840
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 34 1'21.693 1.723 0.075 189.666
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 36 1'21.993 2.023 0.300 188.972
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 36 1'22.104 2.134 0.111 188.716
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 31 1'22.337 2.367 0.233 188.182
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 32 1'22.371 2.401 0.034 188.105
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 24 1'22.447 2.477 0.076 187.931
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 31 1'22.738 2.768 0.291 187.270
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 27 1'22.763 2.793 0.025 187.214
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'22.840 2.870 0.077 187.040
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 31 1'22.879 2.909 0.039 186.952
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 21 1'23.316 3.346 0.437 185.971
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 34 1'23.320 3.350 0.004 185.962
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 34 1'23.369 3.399 0.049 185.853
View full results

What happened in Mexican GP Free Practice 2?

As in Austin last weekend, FP2 was a lengthened 90-minute 2023 Pirelli prototype tyre test for the majority of runners. Only those who skipped FP1, due to rookie drivers taking their place, got to run as normal.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly set the early bar at 1m22.186s before Sainz lapped in 1m21.943s. Mercedes’ George Russell was back in for this session, taking over from de Vries, and leapt to the top of the times on 1m21.742s on mediums.

After a Red Bull interlude – Verstappen took P1 with 1m21.588s, before Perez pipped him by 0.009s on 1m21.579s – Russell switched to softs and unleashed 1m19.970s.

Yuki Tsunoda was second quickest for AlphaTauri, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon – both also on the 2022 softs.

Just after the 30-minute mark Leclerc crashed heavily on the exit of Turn 8, backing his Ferrari backwards into the barriers.

Hamilton was fastest on the test tyres, over 1.5s off Russell’s pace, and less than a tenth clear of Perez and Verstappen.

The session ended two minutes early when Zhou pulled off with a hydraulic failure in the Foro Sol.

Read Also:
