F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in Italian Grand Prix practice in Monza, ahead of the 14th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Free Practice 1, before Sainz set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m21.355s, 0.019s quicker than McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
The latter ended his day in the wall at the Parabolica.
Italian GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'22.657
|31
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'22.703
|0.046
|28
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'22.834
|0.177
|30
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'22.966
|0.309
|22
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'23.189
|0.532
|28
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'23.214
|0.557
|24
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'23.241
|0.584
|22
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'23.269
|0.612
|26
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.271
|0.614
|23
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'23.444
|0.787
|18
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'23.446
|0.789
|24
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'23.661
|1.004
|21
|13
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.833
|1.176
|29
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'23.931
|1.274
|26
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'23.952
|1.295
|17
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'24.067
|1.410
|23
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'24.090
|1.433
|26
|18
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'24.140
|1.483
|24
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'24.217
|1.560
|24
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'24.232
|1.575
|17
What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 1?
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the pace after 10 minutes with a time of 1m23.446s on soft tyres, just 0.033s faster than Verstappen on hards.
Verstappen worked down to 1m22.657s on the same tyres after 15 minutes, three tenths quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (also on hards) and four tenths up on team-mate Perez.
Perez improved to 1m22.954s just before the halfway point, 0.297s off Verstappen and 0.012s ahead of Leclerc.
Sainz set the fastest first sector on his first lap on new hards, moving up to fourth, and pushed later on the same rubber to vault to second at 1m22.703s, 0.046s slower than Verstappen. Perez got within 0.177s of the pace in third with the benefit of a tow.
Behind Leclerc, George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, half a second off the pace, from Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Norris.
Aston ran its reserve driver Felipe Drugovich in this session, and he was 18th fastest, 1.483s off the pace.
Italian GP FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Norris
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'21.355
|23
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.374
|0.019
|20
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'21.540
|0.185
|17
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.545
|0.190
|21
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'21.631
|0.276
|20
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'21.716
|0.361
|23
|7
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'21.979
|0.624
|19
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'22.071
|0.716
|16
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'22.176
|0.821
|20
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'22.291
|0.936
|19
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'22.574
|1.219
|21
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'22.595
|1.240
|19
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.651
|1.296
|22
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'22.696
|1.341
|23
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.716
|1.361
|22
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'22.755
|1.400
|24
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'22.783
|1.428
|23
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.167
|1.812
|23
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'23.346
|1.991
|20
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|2
What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 2?
Lance Stroll caused an early red flag when his Aston lost power due to a fuel issue, forcing him to a halt and out of the session.
Verstappen set the early pace at the resumption, producing 1m22.259s on the medium tyre, and then trimmed that down to 1m22.244s.
Sainz grabbed P1 after 20 minutes with 1m21.565s, with Leclerc a quarter of a second slower – both on mediums. Leclerc then switched to the soft but didn’t improve.
Perez set the fastest time at 1m21.540s on softs, as Sainz ran wide at Roggia on his first soft-tyre lap. Verstappen was only third with 1m21.631s after hitting traffic in sector two.
Norris took the top spot with 1m21.374s, 0.166s quicker than Perez, before Sainz set 1m21.355s on his second push lap on the softs for the fastest time of the day.
He beat Norris by 0.019s, ahead of Perez, Piastri, a miffed Verstappen and Leclerc.
Perez spun into the wall at the Curva Alboreto, formerly the Parabolica, with nine minutes to go that caused a second red flag.
Related video
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix
F1 Italian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Latest news
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.