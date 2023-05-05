Subscribe
Previous / F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in Miami Grand Prix practice at the Hard Rock Stadium, ahead of the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

George Russell of Mercedes was quickest in FP1, before Verstappen topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day.

Read Also:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell
18 1'30.125 216.179
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
24 1'30.337 0.212 0.212 215.672
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
23 1'30.449 0.324 0.112 215.405
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
22 1'30.549 0.424 0.100 215.167
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
23 1'30.724 0.599 0.175 214.752
6 France Pierre Gasly
20 1'31.104 0.979 0.380 213.856
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
24 1'31.231 1.106 0.127 213.558
8 Canada Lance Stroll
24 1'31.337 1.212 0.106 213.311
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
14 1'31.392 1.267 0.055 213.182
10 France Esteban Ocon
27 1'31.542 1.417 0.150 212.833
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
22 1'31.566 1.441 0.024 212.777
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
24 1'31.810 1.685 0.244 212.212
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
25 1'31.853 1.728 0.043 212.112
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
24 1'31.902 1.777 0.049 211.999
15 Thailand Alex Albon
25 1'31.903 1.778 0.001 211.997
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
23 1'31.997 1.872 0.094 211.780
17 China Zhou Guanyu
22 1'32.134 2.009 0.137 211.465
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
28 1'32.169 2.044 0.035 211.385
19 United States Logan Sargeant
27 1'32.619 2.494 0.450 210.358
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
10 1'34.637 4.512 2.018 205.872
View full results

What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m31.054s, before Nico Hulkenberg – who was second quickest at the time – crashed his Haas at Turn 3 just after the halfway point of the session. Having smashed the right-front corner of his car against the wall, a red flag was required to clear away his machine.

At the resumption, Verstappen lowered the P1 time to 1m30.549s. But going into the closing moments of the session, Lewis Hamilton jumped to the top of the times with 1m30.337s for Mercedes and then Russell went even faster and produced a 1m30.125s, to beat his team-mate by 0.212s.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped up to third, ahead of Verstappen, his 1m30.449s a tenth clear of the Dutchman.

Miami Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
23 1'27.930 221.576
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
26 1'28.315 0.385 0.385 220.610
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
20 1'28.398 0.468 0.083 220.403
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
24 1'28.419 0.489 0.021 220.350
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
25 1'28.660 0.730 0.241 219.751
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
24 1'28.741 0.811 0.081 219.551
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
23 1'28.858 0.928 0.117 219.262
8 Canada Lance Stroll
23 1'28.930 1.000 0.072 219.084
9 France Esteban Ocon
25 1'28.937 1.007 0.007 219.067
10 Thailand Alex Albon
26 1'29.046 1.116 0.109 218.799
11 France Pierre Gasly
22 1'29.098 1.168 0.052 218.671
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
22 1'29.171 1.241 0.073 218.492
13 China Zhou Guanyu
27 1'29.181 1.251 0.010 218.468
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
26 1'29.189 1.259 0.008 218.448
15 United Kingdom George Russell
21 1'29.216 1.286 0.027 218.382
16 Australia Oscar Piastri
24 1'29.339 1.409 0.123 218.081
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
22 1'29.393 1.463 0.054 217.949
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
25 1'29.613 1.683 0.220 217.414
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
25 1'29.928 1.998 0.315 216.653
20 United States Logan Sargeant
27 1'30.038 2.108 0.110 216.388
View full results

What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 2?

Just 10 minutes into the session, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) went 1-2 with times on fresh medium tyres that were quicker than the fastest FP1 time on softs – Leclerc leading the way with 1m29.497s.

Verstappen beat that with 1m29.380s on mediums, before the soft-tyre runs began. McLaren held a brief 1-2 with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and then Verstappen unleashed 1m28.255s – going half a second clear of Norris.

Leclerc took P2 on 1m28.398s, after locking up on his first attempt on softs at the hairpin, but was then bested by team-mate Sainz with 1m28.315s, who was just 0.06s off the fastest time.

But Verstappen improved with 1m27.930s, the quickest time of the day, putting him almost four tenths clear of his rivals. The Ferraris were next up, Sainz in front of Leclerc, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Norris and Hamilton.

Leclerc ended his session in the barriers at Turn 7, causing a red flag with 10 minutes to go.

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

Formula 1
Miami GP

Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1? Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe