Subscribe
Previous / Gasly "didn't feel safe" racing in Spa F1 sprint spray
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix sprint event, ahead of Sunday’s 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at Spa-Francorchamps.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

The race started behind the safety car, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri following it into the pitlane to switch his wets for intermediate tyres. That paid off as he took the lead from Verstappen, who pitted at the end of the first racing lap.

Verstappen passed Piastri for the lead on lap six, following a further safety car intervention after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso crashed out.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint results

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Laps   Time 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 11 -
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 11 -6.677
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 11 -10.733
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 11 -12.648
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 -15.016
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 11 -16.052
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 -16.757
63 George Russell Mercedes 11 -16.822
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 11 -22.410
10  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 11 -22.806
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 11 -25.007
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 11 -26.303
13  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 11 -27.006
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 11 -32.986
15  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 11 -36.342
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 11 -37.571
17  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 11 -37.827
18  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 11 -39.267
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 8 -
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 2 -

How the 2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint unfolded

After a rain delay of half an hour, and five formation laps, the sprint started behind the safety car with Verstappen heading Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Lando Norris (McLaren) on full wets, as Piastri, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) pitted immediately for intermediate tyres.

Verstappen pitted at the end of the first racing lap for inters, followed in by Leclerc, Norris, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Piastri took the lead ahead of Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Sainz fell to sixth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris.

Alonso spun off at Pouhon on lap three, bringing the safety car back out.

The race restarted on lap six, with Piastri leading Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Verstappen passed Piastri on the Kemmel Straight to hit the front, while Perez and Hamilton banged wheels through Stavelot, Hamilton finally getting the better of him at La Source.

Sainz also passed Perez on the fun down to Eau Rouge, and Leclerc got him at Les Combes. Perez, who reported a lack of rear grip, then went off at Stavelot, tumbling down to 16th. He pitted to retire due to a hole in his sidepod, caused by the contact with Hamilton.

Verstappen pulled clear at the front and won by 6s from Piastri. Hamilton chased Gasly for third, but was given a 5s penalty for the Perez clash.

That promoted Sainz to fourth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris. Hamilton dropped to seventh, just far enough ahead of team-mate Russell.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'58.943   211.987
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.360 1.417 209.491
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2'00.920 1.977 208.521
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2'01.472 2.529 207.573
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 2'01.857 2.914 206.917
63 George Russell Mercedes 2'01.935 2.992 206.785
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'02.080 3.137 206.539
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 2'02.085 3.142 206.531
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'02.516 3.573 205.804
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2'02.635 3.692 205.605
11  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'02.967 4.024 205.050
12  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 2'03.061 4.118 204.893
13  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 2'03.356 4.413 204.403
14  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 2'03.472 4.529 204.211
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'03.482 4.539 204.194
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'03.595 4.652 204.008
17  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 2'03.674 4.731 203.877
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'03.965 5.022 203.399
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'04.760 5.817 202.103

What happened in Belgian GP sprint shootout qualifying?

This was the third weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.

Verstappen took pole by just 0.011s from Piastri.

Belgian GP sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Piastri

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  		  Delay
[%]  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.056 - -
2 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.067 0.011 0.010
3 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.081 0.025 0.023
4 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.251 0.195 0.179
5 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.389 0.333 0.305
6 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'49.700 0.644 0.591
7 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.900 0.844 0.774
8 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.961 0.905 0.830
9 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'50.494 1.438 1.319
10 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'55.742 6.686 6.131
11 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'57.687 8.631 7.914
12 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - -
13 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - - -
14 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes - - -
15 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - -
16 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.568 11.512 10.556
17 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'00.951 11.895 10.907
18 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'01.079 12.023 11.025
19 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'01.430 12.374 11.346
20 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari - - -

What happened in Belgian GP SQ1?

After a weather delay, SQ1 took place on a fully-wet track but also in bright sunshine.

Verstappen set the fastest time on intermediate tyres of 1m58.135s

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), and Nico Hulkenberg (who didn’t set a time after a timing error by the team by the Haas F1 Team).

Belgian GP SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'58.135   6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'58.939 0.804 7
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'59.038 0.903 5
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'59.198 1.063 6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'59.362 1.227 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'59.414 1.279 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'59.575 1.440 6
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'59.884 1.749 6
2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'00.031 1.896 6
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 2'00.032 1.897 6
11  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.056 1.921 6
12  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.177 2.042 6
13  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.436 2.301 7
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 2'00.460 2.325 6
15  63 George Russell Mercedes 2'00.475 2.340 6
16  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 2'00.568 2.433 6
17  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'00.951 2.816 6
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 2'01.079 2.944 7
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 2'01.430 3.295 7
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari - - 6

What happened in Belgian GP SQ2?

Verstapen set the pace with 1m55.200s on inters. Lance Stroll was the first to attempt slick tyres but crashed at Jacky Ickx Corner, which meant a host of drivers didn’t even set a lap time.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Stroll and his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Belgian GP SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'55.200   3
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'55.823 0.623 4
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'55.878 0.678 3
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'56.137 0.937 4
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'56.265 1.065 3
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'56.392 1.192 3
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'56.557 1.357 3
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'56.828 1.628 4
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'57.051 1.851 4
10  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'57.393 2.193 3
11  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'57.687 2.487 4
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - 2
2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - - 4
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 3
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 1

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?

With all cars running soft-compound slicks, Verstappen denied Piastri sprint pole on his final lap by just 0.011s, admitting that he took it easy in the middle sector on his way to 1m49.056s.

Sainz was only 0.025s away from pole, over a tenth clear of fourth-fastest Leclerc.

Gasly was an impressive sixth for Alpine, ahead of Hamilton, who tripped over Mercedes team-mate Russell on his last lap, with Perez down in eighth, ahead of Ocon and a crestfallen Russell.

Belgian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.056   5
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.067 0.011 5
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.081 0.025 5
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.251 0.195 5
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'49.389 0.333 5
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'49.700 0.644 5
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.900 0.844 5
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'49.961 0.905 5
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'50.494 1.438 5
10  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'55.742 6.686 4
Read Also:
shares
comments

Gasly "didn't feel safe" racing in Spa F1 sprint spray
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 qualifying results: Leclerc to start Belgian GP from pole

F1 qualifying results: Leclerc to start Belgian GP from pole

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 qualifying results: Leclerc to start Belgian GP from pole F1 qualifying results: Leclerc to start Belgian GP from pole

Nichols Cars N1A debuts with Can-Am styling and 7-litre V8

Nichols Cars N1A debuts with Can-Am styling and 7-litre V8

Automotive

Nichols Cars N1A debuts with Can-Am styling and 7-litre V8 Nichols Cars N1A debuts with Can-Am styling and 7-litre V8

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond

2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set 2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

NAS NASCAR Cup

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe