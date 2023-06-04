F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP

Verstappen dominated the race after fending off a first-corner challenge from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Mercedes had the second-fastest car in the race, and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the podium spots, ahead of the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who rose from 11th to finish fourth.

2023 F1 Spanish GP race results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 66 - 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 66 -24.090 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 66 -32.389 4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 66 -35.812 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 66 -45.698 6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 66 -1'03.320 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 66 -1'04.127 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 66 -1'09.242 9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 66 -1'11.878 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 66 -1'13.530 11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 66 -1'14.419 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 66 -1'15.416 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 65 - 14 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 65 - 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 65 - 16 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 65 - 17 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 65 - 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 65 - 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 65 - 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 65 -

How the 2023 F1 Spanish GP was won

Verstappen, who started on medium-compound tyres, just held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, fending off the soft-shod Sainz’s attack around the outside of the first corner. Behind them, third-placed qualifier Lando Norris (McLaren) and a fast-starting Hamilton touched at Turn 2, and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) passed Hamilton moments later for third at Turn 5.

Hamilton settled into fourth place, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, but Norris was forced to pit at the end of the opening lap for a new nose section. Russell passed Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin for sixth on lap seven.

Hamilton repassed Stroll for third on lap eight, and Russell gained another place from Ocon on lap 11 to run fifth.

After a disastrous Q2 stranded him in 11th on the grid, Sergio Perez moved through the field in the second Red Bull and ran eighth by lap 10.

With Hamilton closing in, Sainz pitted for mediums on lap 16, and the Mercedes duo were happy to run longer on the softs. Hamilton pitted nine laps later, rejoining behind Sainz, but on much fresher mediums and Russell stopped a lap later, staying just ahead of Ocon.

Verstappen pitted on lap 27, switching his mediums for hards, while Perez ran a lap longer and rejoined back in ninth.

Hamilton passed Sainz for second at Turn 1 on lap 28, but was already 12s behind Verstappen by this point, as Russell passed Stroll for fourth. Just after half distance, Russell also passed Sainz to make it a Mercedes 2-3, while Perez carved his way up to fifth on his fresh rubber.

Sainz made his second pitstop just before two-third’s distance on lap 42, switching to hards.

Russell pitted for softs on lap 46, and Hamilton followed suit five laps later. Perez also stopped for softs, rejoining 3s behind Sainz. That allowed Verstappen to make a comfort stop for softs for the run to the finish too – despite getting a black and white flag for exceeding track limits on three occasions.

Alonso passed Ocon with 14 laps to go, albeit only just after the Frenchman made a hard defensive move on the run to Turn 1. A lap later, Perez passed Sainz for fourth and set off after the Mercedes but ran out of time to catch Russell.

Sainz finished fifth, ahead of the Astons of Stroll and Alonso. Ocon was eighth from Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – who got a 5s penalty for forcing a car off track – and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Due to Tsunoda's penalty, Gasly got the final point in 10th.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started from the pitlane on hard tyre, after the rear-end of his car was changed following his terrible qualifying performance, behind Logan Sargeant’s Williams.

He went on an aggressive tyre strategy, switching to softs on lap 17 and back to hards on lap 43, but he could only finish 12th – promoted a place by Tsunoda's penalty.

UPDATE: After the race, Mercedes was investigated for a parc ferme rules infringement. It was fined €10,000 after its driver physiotherapists and assistants entered the restricted area.

2023 F1 Spanish GP fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car/Engine Time Delay 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.330 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.666 0.336 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'16.676 0.346 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'17.182 0.852 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'17.875 1.545 6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'18.069 1.739 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'18.083 1.753 8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.242 1.912 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.357 2.027 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'18.375 2.045 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'18.403 2.073 12 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'18.594 2.264 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'18.679 2.349 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'18.722 2.392 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.753 2.423 16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'18.776 2.446 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'18.904 2.574 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'18.946 2.616 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.133 2.803 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'19.247 2.917

2023 F1 Spanish GP pitstops