Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari Next / Steiner: F1 reserve drives show Hulkenberg "will be straight on it"
Formula 1 News

F1 reveals six sprint races for 2023 including Spa and Baku

Formula 1 has announced the locations for its six sprint races in 2023 as Baku and Spa join the expanded roster for next year.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 reveals six sprint races for 2023 including Spa and Baku
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com revealed over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend that Baku and Spa were both being lined up to host a sprint after it was agreed in September there would be six 100km sprints in 2023, up from three this year.

On Wednesday, F1 formally confirmed the six sprint locations for 2023, which are:

  • Azerbaijan - Baku City Circuit (April 30)
  • Austria - Red Bull Ring (July 2)
  • Belgium - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (July 30)
  • Qatar - Losail International Circuit (October 8)
  • USA - Circuit of The Americas (October 22)
  • Brazil - Interlagos (November 5)

Baku, Spa, Losail and Austin will host a sprint race for the first time since the introduction of the format in 2021.

The Red Bull Ring hosted its maiden sprint this year, while Interlagos has been one of the most successful sprint tracks through its events in 2021 and 2022.

Imola has been dropped from the sprint roster after hosting its first one back in April, while Qatar gets the nod for a Saturday race upon its return to the F1 calendar. Qatar took 2022 off so it could focus on the FIFA World Cup, but returns in 2023 to start a 10-year deal.

F1 is known to be considering tweaks to the format of the sprint races in the future, including the possible switch to making them standalone events that do not impact the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

But the format will remain unchanged in 2023, awarding points to the top eight and the result setting the final starting grid for the grand prix.

“We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running, and we can’t wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“The introduction of the F1 Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners, and host venues.”

Read Also:
George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, to the Sprint grid

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, to the Sprint grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Important tweaks were made for this year, including the designation of pole position to whoever topped Friday’s qualifying session after fan backlash, and an increase in the points on offer to encourage drivers to push more.

It has not stopped some criticism of the sprints from drivers, including world champion Max Verstappen, who felt most were unwilling to take risks for fear of dropping down the order and ruining their starting position for the Sunday race.

But Interlagos proved to be the most exciting sprint race to date with incidents and overtaking throughout the field, setting up a thrilling race on Sunday where George Russell scored his maiden F1 win.

shares
comments
Red Bull’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari
Previous article

Red Bull’s ‘Muhammad Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari
Next article

Steiner: F1 reserve drives show Hulkenberg "will be straight on it"

Steiner: F1 reserve drives show Hulkenberg "will be straight on it"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025 Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24

Next month’s overall Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner could be decided by reliability of IMSA’s top-class cars, as teams battle to get on top of issues with their new-era hybrid machinery.

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023

The Toyota-backed Sam Hunt Racing team will field two full-time cars next season.

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers
GT GT

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers

Former Audi stalwarts Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have joined WRT in making the switch to BMW as the German brand's latest works drivers for 2023.

Nemechek to run full Xfinity schedule with JGR in 2023
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Nemechek to run full Xfinity schedule with JGR in 2023

After a successful two-year run in NASCAR Trucks with Kyle Busch Motorsports, John Hunter Nemechek is moving fulltime to the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
6 h
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
11 h
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.