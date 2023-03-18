F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit plays host to the second round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on March 17-19. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday, leading Alpine's Fernando Alonso by two tenths of a second in FP2.
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished a tenth adrift in third, while Esteban Ocon was a strong fourth for Alpine.
George Russell ended up fifth-fastest for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz was classified a distant seventh in the best of the Ferraris.
What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|17:00
|
18:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|06:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Saudi Arabian GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'29.617
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'30.100
|0.483
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'30.315
|0.698
|4
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'30.577
|0.960
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.771
|1.154
|6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.787
|1.170
|7
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.924
|1.307
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'30.949
|1.332
|9
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'31.030
|1.413
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'31.110
|1.493
|11
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'31.118
|1.501
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'31.181
|1.564
|13
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'31.450
|1.833
|14
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'31.491
|1.874
|15
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'31.552
|1.935
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'31.566
|1.949
|17
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'31.922
|2.305
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.970
|2.353
|19
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.986
|2.369
|20
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'32.149
|2.532
|View full results
Saudi Arabian GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'29.603
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'29.811
|0.208
|3
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'29.902
|0.299
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'30.039
|0.436
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.070
|0.467
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'30.100
|0.497
|7
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'30.110
|0.507
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'30.181
|0.578
|9
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.341
|0.738
|10
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.592
|0.989
|11
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.599
|0.996
|12
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'30.721
|1.118
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.776
|1.173
|14
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'30.810
|1.207
|15
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'30.820
|1.217
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'30.837
|1.234
|17
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.921
|1.318
|18
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'30.959
|1.356
|19
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'30.964
|1.361
|20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.052
|1.449
|View full results
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice
Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions
