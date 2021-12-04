Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is hosting its maiden Formula 1 race this weekend. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions on Friday at a track that is expected to suit the Mercedes, but Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen was less than two tenths behind him in fourth.

Hamilton and Verstappen were separated by Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes and the lead AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, December 04, 2021 
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

 23:00

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.786
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.842 0.056
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'30.009 0.223
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'30.263 0.477
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'30.318 0.532
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.564 0.778
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.600 0.814
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'30.608 0.822
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.842 1.056
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'30.886 1.100
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.960 1.174
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.023 1.237
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'31.029 1.243
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.044 1.258
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.099 1.313
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'31.296 1.510
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'31.343 1.557
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'31.525 1.739
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.821 2.035
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'33.464 3.678
View full results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.018
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'29.079 0.061
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'29.099 0.081
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.213 0.195
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'29.441 0.423
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.555 0.537
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'29.589 0.571
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'29.597 0.579
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.768 0.750
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.772 0.754
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'29.968 0.950
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'30.004 0.986
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'30.110 1.092
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'30.276 1.258
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.442 1.424
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'30.502 1.484
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'30.506 1.488
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'30.652 1.634
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.039 2.021
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'31.629 2.611
View full results
