F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times
The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start
Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
When is the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Unusually, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 9 March at 12:00pm ET at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Because of the start of Ramadan on Sunday 10 March, this year’s race has been brought forward one day to be held on the Saturday night, as did the season-opening Bahrain GP.
So, there are two free practice sessions on Thursday, and one on Friday before qualifying.
Saudi Arabian GP F1 schedule
Thursday 7 March
|
Session
|
Time
|
Practice 1:
|
8:30am-9:30am ET
|
Practice 2:
|
12:00pm-1:00pm ET
Friday 8 March
|
Session
|
Time
|
Practice 3:
|
8.30am-9:30am ET
|
Qualifying:
|
12:00pm-1:00pm ET
Saturday 9 March
|
Session
|
Time
|
Race:
|
12:00pm ET
Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Saudi Arabian GP ESPN TV schedule
Thursday 7 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
8:25am ET
|
ESPNU
|
Practice 2:
|
11:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show
|
2:10pm ET
|
ESPN3
Friday 8 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
8.25pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
11:55am ET
|
ESPN2
Saturday 9 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
10:30m ET
|
ESPN2
|
Race:
|
11.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Checkered Flag:
|
2:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race re-air
|
10:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
What happened in last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Perez dominated from pole position for Red Bull, beating team-mate Max Verstappen by over 5s after a broken driveshaft in qualifying had caused him to start from 15th on the grid.
Fernando Alonso was best of the rest for Aston Martin, beating the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
But an extra penalty for Alonso initially dropped him to fourth, before it was later rescinded – something that has recently been put back into the spotlight after it emerged that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had allegedly attempted to influence this decision.
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren
Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team
Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team
Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari
Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari
Prime
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments