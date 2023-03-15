F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 19 March at 10:00am ET at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.
What happened in last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen defeated Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after a fierce duel for victory, with Carlos Sainz finishing third in the second Ferrari.
Leclerc and Verstappen played a wild tactical game of cat and mouse with each other regarding the position of the DRS detection zone.
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Saudi Arabian GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 17 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
09:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Practice 2:
|
12.55pm ET
|
ESPNews / ESPN3
|
F1 Show:
|
02:15pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 18 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
09:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
12:55pm ET
|
ESPNews / ESPN3
Sunday 19 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
GP Sunday:
|
11:30am ET
|
ESPN & ESPN+
|
Race:
|
12:55pm ET
|
ESPN & ESPN+
|
Checkered Flag:
|
03:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Vasseur bullish Ferrari F1 has "mega room" for improvement ahead of first upgrades
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Latest news
Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks
Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks
Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable
Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.