Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Gasly: F1 porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact Next / Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Formula 1 News

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight

Mick Schumacher says he was left bruised by the seat belts of his Haas Formula 1 car after last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight
Listen to this article

Haas has generally not suffered from excessive porpoising or bouncing this season, but in Baku all teams were affected to some degree.

Schumacher had the novel experience of not being unable to relax on the main straight as he had to deal with the bumps.

After trying to brace himself in the seat he found himself left with some unexpected aches and pains.

"I think everybody did to be honest, I think it was a very tough race," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he'd experienced neck or back issues in Azerbaijan. "I started feeling my back I think 10-15 laps in. And honestly, by the end of it, it was quite tough, back pain in general.

"The problem with it is that with that porpoising and bouncing that we experienced with those heavy bumps that we had on the straight is that you lack the possibility to recover.

"Usually last year, you would have the straights to relax, whereas now you're constantly trying to tense, because you get so thrown around in the seat.

"Every lap, I got hit with the belts, and you started having the marks here and here, and also in the crotch belts. So it's a very different type of muscles that you use, which I guess is something one has to get used to.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"But also I think it's something we shouldn't have to get used to, because I think they will have an effect in some years' time. I've heard a story about a driver driving in the 70s or 80s when they had the same issues with porpoising where the driver actually had to retire from F1 because he was so much in back pain from it.

"So it's definitely something that they will have to have a look at. And I'm sure F1 and FIA are doing their best to try and solve it."

Until Baku many drivers appeared to have little empathy for the first drivers to raise the issue, notably Carlos Sainz and George Russell, but Schumacher insists he did.

"I've always had sympathy for it and with them for sure," he said. "Because I know how it feels when when something isn't comfortable. I was driving around with a crooked seat for some time [in 2021].

"And it obviously, just means that we maybe have to act faster than some people would suggest."

Schumacher agreed with the assessment of the FIA when it made an intervention on the porpoising issue on Thursday, noting that pain could affect concentration.

"Yeah, it is something that your mind automatically shifts towards, I mean pain is always something if your body aches or whatever, you will automatically think about it, and it's the same whilst racing.

"You want to be fully committed to driving and not thinking about your body, that's why we train, that's why we try to stay fit, not to have to think about how my neck doesn't hold, and I can't drive it properly. That's why we are so fit and into our workouts."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Meanwhile AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said he required an unprecedented amount of physio work after the Baku race, so hard was it on his body.

"For me, it has never been an issue, and I know how much I work, how many hours of working out I put in the gym," the Frenchman said in Montreal on Thursday. "I've never had that feeling that I had in Baku. I had two sessions of physio every day, morning and night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"I flew back Monday morning at 9am, I had another physio session just to put me back in place, because my back was hurting. And even now, I'm still feeling tight so I have another session planned of physio this afternoon."

"Last year, I always had my normal sessions, Thursday and Saturday, but it was more like to prevent anything. Where now, it's more to work on the tissues and release all the pressure and tensions that we've got.

"For now, it's the new normality, but going forward, clearly we should find solutions purely for the health of everyone and all the drivers."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: F1 porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact
Previous article

Gasly: F1 porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact
Next article

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner and Wolff agree FIA F1 porpoising clampdown hard to police Canadian GP
Formula 1

Horner and Wolff agree FIA F1 porpoising clampdown hard to police

F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice
Formula 1

F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.